Summary Android users will soon be able to view real-time weather information within Google Maps, a feature that has been available for iOS users for years.

Google is investing in delivering weather updates across all many of its apps, including the recent overhaul of the weather UI on Pixel devices.

Google is rumored to be working on a standalone weather app, which could enable additional features in the Clock app and make weather information more accessible.

It isn’t uncommon for Google to roll out new features for existing apps, like Maps and Calendar. However, the pace at which these updates are launched can differ depending on the operating system. For example, the option to view local weather within the Maps app for iOS has been existent for years, but Android users haven’t had it — until now. Google is introducing the feature to Maps for Android, almost four years after it arrived for iOS.

Nail Sadykov, editor of the Google News Telegram channel channel, shared screenshots that depict a new feature in Google Maps for Android, displaying real-time weather information based on the location being viewed. The feature appears as another tile in the search chips carousel. When you tap it, the app will open a new window that shows you the air quality at the location, as well as the weather forecast for the next few hours. The feature has yet to roll out widely, but it's available for at least one user (@bhusankumar2k2) who shared the initial screenshots.

While it may have taken what feels like way too long for the option to roll out for Android, Google seems to be invested in delivering weather updates across all devices, regardless of operating system. For instance, the weather UI within the Google app was overhauled with Material You upon the debut of the Pixel Tablet in June 2023, and the redesign is currently in the process of rolling out to all Pixel phones. In addition to giving it a new look, the company also integrated data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s MRMS and HRRR sensor systems for more accuracy.

Back in May 2023, it was rumored that Google was working on a standalone weather app. This would ultimately eliminate the need to go into the Google app and hunt down weather information, and it could also enable other apps like Google Clock to access weather data for additional features. A weather app for Wear OS notably launched, and the discovery of code within the Google Clock app led many to believe that such a feature was indeed coming. This change still isn't live, but we are now expecting it in Google's December Pixel Feature Drop, also known as Android 14 QPR1.

Lack of immediate access to weather data might seem like a minor inconvenience. However, many people rely on this information to avoid severe weather and catastrophes, and incorporating it into a navigation app should make their journeys safer. At a time when weather is becoming more severe and frequent, it only makes sense that Google is investing in this area for Android users. However, work clearly still needs to be done to streamline the availability of such apps, and redesigns don’t entirely make up for this obvious pitfall.