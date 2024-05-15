Summary Google Maps introduces AR-focused features for more engaging user experiences within the platform.

Users can now access AR content from select partners in Maps through Street View and Lens.

The tech giant has expanded coverage of ARCore Geospatial API to India, with plans for Android-first expansion later this year.

Maps is arguably one of the most updated Google apps, and one of the best navigation apps out there in general. From constant updates to improve the platform for electric vehicle (EV) drivers, to UI changes that make sense, the navigation app offers features that we can't live without.

At its annual Google I/O developer conference, the Mountain View, California-based company announced a new AR-focused feature for Maps that will make it easier for developers and creators to offer engaging AR experiences within Google Maps, while also making it easier for users to discover them.

The update builds on Google's existing ARCore Geospatial API, which allows users to create AR experiences for use cases like entertainment, events, local discovery, travel, and commerce. Now, as part of a pilot program, Google will start showcasing AR content from "select partners" within the Maps platform when using Street View and Lens in Maps, addressing a key pain point: discoverability.

According to Google, when users search for a location on Google Maps, they will see an "AR Experience" tag, provided that the location has AR content available. If the user is near that location, they'll be able to lift their phone up, similar to Lens in Maps, and view the provided AR content. If the user is not near the location, and exploring remotely, they'll be able to access the same AR content in Street View.

Liked what you saw, and want your friends to be able to check out that restaurant before y'all head there? According to Google, you will be able to share the AR experience with others via a deep link URL or through QR codes on social media.

Not available in North America just yet 🥲

At Google I/O 2024, the tech giant announced that exploring AR content via Maps will roll out as an early access pilot program in Singapore and Paris "later this year." As part of the program, the tech giant has partnered with the Singapore Tourism Board and Google Arts & Culture to "build real-world use cases that showcase how partners can reach the broadest and most relevant audiences."

What's available now, however, are updates to Geospatial Creator and ARCore. The tech giant has removed the waitlist from its Geospatial Creator in Adobe Aero, and it is now available for all, allowing creators globally to start building AR experiences. Additionally, the tool now has enhanced accuracy when it comes to placement of AR elements within the real world.

On the other hand, ARCore Geospatial API coverage is expanding to India, with the tech giant saying that it will share more details about how it's Android-first expansion planned for later this year. You can read more about Google's update to Maps in its blog post.