Voice navigation is one of the most helpful Google Map features, allowing for truly hands-free use — so you don't, say, compound getting lost by also getting pulled over for looking at your phone. Recently, though, users have been complaining about glitches with the voice nav feature — especially for drivers who might want to use any language other than English.
Comments in a Maps community support post highlight the scope of this problem yet also suggest that Google's aware of the issue. Some Android users who want to use voice navigation in a different language are being switched to English without the option to go back — English also then shows up as the only language on the menu. Some have come up with workarounds like reverting to a previous software build, then switching off automatic app updates; or disabling Maps, uninstalling updates, and then reinstalling the app. But on-the-fly solutions won't help much if you're in the middle of a strange city trying to find a destination and suddenly can't clearly understand what your phone is telling you.
There are already some half-dozen threads from users talking about the problem, and it sounds like a fix might already be on the way — one user who had posted an early, lengthy complaint returned Friday morning to announce that all languages were once again available.