There’s been no shortage of dangerous weather events throughout the globe this year, and staying up-to-date with information on your surroundings is the best way to stay safe. Google held its annual Search On event yesterday, and among other improvements to the company’s core product, Maps is getting a new way to stay safe during wildfire season.

Building on top of last year’s fire boundaries, Google is adding a new layer to Maps designed to include data on all ongoing fires in the area. Once the feature is live, you can tap on an active fire to view all available information, including local resources like emergency websites and phone numbers, as well as details on when and how you should be leaving the area. This change is a massive improvement over the boundaries function, which only gave context on one fire at a time, rather than multiple fires that may be burning in the same area.

In addition to evacuation and emergency information, Google will update each fire’s listing with containment and acres burned, timestamping each update to keep everything timely. Of course, you’ll need to be connected to the internet to view updated data using this layer.

This addition is the latest in Google’s renewed focus on wildfire safety. Last month, the company announced AQI infographics for the Nest Hub to display air quality statistics before leaving the house.

With user safety so important, Google’s wasting no time in bringing this layer to users. It's coming to Android globally this week, with iOS and desktop launches planned for October.

Google Maps gets a widget that starts you navigating right from the home screen Along with a search bar for faster directions

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email