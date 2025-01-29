Summary Galaxy S25 devices now feature a Google Maps integration in the Now Bar, allowing users to follow turn-by-turn directions from the lock screen.

An expected Now Bar feature has been launched on Galaxy S25 devices. X user @theonecid noticed that the Galaxy S25 Now Bar Google Maps integration is live, allowing users to follow turn-by-turn directions from the lock screen of Samsung’s latest flagship phones. We anticipate older Samsung Galaxy hardware will receive this feature as One UI 7 rolls out, but it’s limited to the new Galaxy S25 series phones at launch. It worked smoothly in brief testing, with directions displayed clearly in the Now Bar — ideal for navigation while not burning through your battery.

Once you enter an address and start navigation, simply lock your phone, and the directions will transfer to the Now Bar. A single tap will expand the card, giving you more detailed information about your next turn. You can also end navigation right from the Now Bar once you’ve completed your journey.

The Now Bar needed a boost

I’m glad additional features have been launched for Samsung’s Now Bar because it’s left me wanting more after a few days of use on my Galaxy S25+. Aside from displaying a timer or controlling Spotify, I’ve seen little need for a feature Samsung prominently highlighted in presentations as a reason you’d buy a Galaxy S25 series device. The Now Bar often displays Now Brief, a personalized information dashboard aggregating weather and news updates with my daily events. I can only hope Now Brief also benefits from updates because there is much to be desired in early testing.

The Galaxy S25 lineup will officially hit store shelves on February 7th, and I expect a full rollout of One UI 7 to older Galaxy devices around that date. It’ll be interesting to see how well sales of the Galaxy S25 phones hold up when more software features land on devices like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which still features a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a premium build. Longer software support windows are a boom for customers. Still, it is challenging for phone manufacturers to convince us upgrades are worth it if we’re not missing out on the latest and greatest with the phone already in our pocket.