Google Maps makes getting where you're going easier than ever, with features like Street View and the ability to use it on your favorite Wear OS smartwatch. It's a must-have app that lets you plan trips confidently without worrying about getting lost, especially now with the addition of Immersive View.

Announced earlier this year, Immersive View lets you explore popular places like you're there. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D images from flat pictures of landmarks, restaurants, and other popular buildings. Google is also rolling out the 3D view to navigation, which should be available to users in certain cities. This guide details how you can use Google Maps Immersive to navigate better.

What you need to know about Google Maps Immersive View

Immersive View uses computer vision and AI to stitch together billions of Street View and aerial images into a 3D model of the world. This gives you a multidimensional experience, letting you preview bike lanes, sidewalks, intersections, and more.

While Immersive View may sound similar to Google's AR maps feature called Live View, it works differently. Live View uses your phone's camera to help you stay on track. Immersive View lets you virtually fly over a location to get a sense of the traffic and how busy it is.

Source: Google

Another difference between Immersive View and Live View is the former's ability to see into the future. Immersive View has a time slider that lets you see how a location looks at different times of day or in various weather conditions.

Starting November 2023, Immersive View will be available while driving, walking, and cycling, but only in 15 cities. The included cities are Amsterdam, Barcelona, Dublin, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Paris, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Tokyo, and Venice.

How to use Immersive View in Google Maps

You can explore new places using the Immersive View in Google Maps, but only if they are located in one of the 15 supported cities. You can use the feature on Android and iOS devices. We use an Android phone in this tutorial.

Open Google Maps. Tap the search bar on top and search for a landmark in one of the supported cities. For example, the Eiffel Tower. Tap the Immersive View card from the pop-up menu at the bottom of the screen. Close Explore the location like you usually do on Google Maps and Street View. Tap the Time & Weather icon at the bottom to see how the location looks at different times of day. It also shows the weather forecast for the next few days. Scroll left and right on the slider at the bottom to see the scenery change as the weather changes throughout the day. Close

Immersive View lets you tour an establishment from the inside, although this function is limited to a handful of locations. When you're inside a building, you get a joystick to navigate the place. Pull it up or down to move forward or backward.

Immersive View isn't available on the desktop version of Google Maps.

How to use Google Maps Immersive View while driving

Immersive View on Google Maps shows you what your route looks like before starting your trip, including bike lanes, sidewalks, intersections, and parking. This feature is available for driving, walking, and biking directions. It also shows you what traffic will be like at different times of day.

Google started rolling out the feature to the 15 supported cities, and it may not be available to all users yet. The rollout will likely happen in phases, so some users can use the feature before others.

Open Google Maps. Search for your destination from the search bar on top. Select your destination from the results and tap Directions in the lower-left corner. Close Choose the mode of transportation (driving, cycling, or walking). If the Immersive View feature is available, you see a button to launch it. Preview every step of your journey by tapping the button. The preview may take a moment to load because it's streamed from the cloud. If you don't see a button, check later.

Get immersed in Immersive View

Immersive View is a neat feature that can make navigation easier. It's great for planning a trip or exploring new places virtually. However, the feature's limited availability is a bummer. Google Street View is a solid alternative to Immersive View and is available for more locations.

If you need an accurate view of a location, satellite imagery on Google Maps is another option. You can download Google Maps offline to use when you don't have an internet connection. Google also offers a comprehensive geo-imaging software called Google Earth Pro, which combines extensive satellite data into one system.