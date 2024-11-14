Key Takeaways A major feature dump for Google Maps just rolled out to make getting around easier during the holidays.

New features include smart shopping tools, immersive route views, live updates for road conditions and transit lines, and trailer-friendly route planning.

Users can now search for specific products from Google Maps and the app will tell them if a nearby store has it in stock.

Another holiday season is upon us, and things can become a whirlwind of activity. Google Maps is trying to ease the stress with a massive feature drop to make your holidays a little smoother.

Google Maps just unveiled a range of updates. These will simplify everything from last-minute shopping to long-distance drives. Starting right now, users can search for specific products in nearby stores, check traffic trends to see peak times (and avoid those routes), and even find trailer-friendly routes.Google Maps can also help plot EV charging stops for those long road trips.

Smart shopping to help you avoid the crowds

Google Maps can help you with last-minute gifts thanks to a new Product Search in Maps feature. You can search for specific items, like toys or electronics , and view nearby stores that have them in stock. This feature covers everything from home hardware to groceries. Simply type the product you're looking for in the search bar and Maps will give you a list of nearby stores.

Gemini, Google's powerful AI, is now built into Google Maps. This means you can search for events and activities using natural language. Ask it "Does this place have free parking?" and Gemini will answer right in Google Maps.

Google Maps now offers Immersive view for routes, a tool that previews routes with traffic simulations, tricky turns, and parking information, so you'll know what to look for before you hit the road. There's also a new road condition reporting tool, where users can report weather, or traffic, or construction, and it will update the Google Maps network live. This same concept is used for transit. Google Maps will keep live tabs on bus and train routes, with live input from other riders.

Trailer-friendly routes to avoid low bridges and narrow roads

There's nothing more panic-inducing for a driver with a trailer than getting stuck on a narrow one-way road with a dead end. Google Maps' new trailer-friendly route planner will help you avoid that. You can input the dimensions of the trailer you're hauling, and Maps will help you avoid low-hanging obstacles like train bridges and tunnels.

The trailer-friendly route function is currently only available on select Chevy and GMC models.

Google Maps also has a Popular Times feature to let you know the busiest times at stores. This will help a lot of people avoid the Costco crush and survive the holiday season in one piece, mentally and physically.