Summary Google's Street View data can now help analyze infrastructure like roads and utility poles.

New tools like Imagery Insights and Roads Management can help plan future traffic congestion.

Businesses can utilize Google's infrastructure imagery and weather data for expansion planning and local trend understanding.

Who hasn't wasted time by exploring random places on Google Maps with Street View? Well, now that technology is about to be useful for society as Google brings its mapping tools to the world of public infrastructure.

Government agencies and businesses will be able to use Street View data to analyze roadways, traffic patterns, and utility poles, starting today. It's all part of a