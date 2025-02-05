Summary Custom car icons are coming to Google Maps on Android. Following a period of testing, the feature, previously available on iOS and for Local Guides, is now appearing in the latest Google Maps beta (25.06.x) for wider Android availability.

The feature allows users to personalize their navigation experience: Users can choose from five new vehicle models (sedan, truck, SUV, sports car, hatchback) and eight different colors to replace the standard blue arrow or car icon.

While the custom icons are in beta, they aren't available to all users immediately. Availability may vary by region. Users can check by starting a trip and tapping their location icon.

What's common between Google Maps and Waze apart from them being two of the best navigation apps available on the market? The fact that they're both owned and operated by Google. Thanks to this close tie-in, we've seen an exchange of features between the two apps. Incident reports from the Waze community, for example, began showing up on Google Maps in early December, while Waze gained a new Gemini-powered Conversational Reporting feature that allows users to report traffic, police presence, accidents, speed cameras, and more using their voice.

Back in November, we also spotted one of Waze's novelties landing on Google Maps — custom vehicle icons. First spotted only on iOS, the feature's availability expanded to Android in December. However, at the time, custom icons seemed to be limited to Google Maps' Local Guides community.

Now, it looks like the feature is poised to make a wider debut on Android. As highlighted by 9to5Google, custom vehicle icons are now live in the latest Google Maps 25.06.x beta.

For what it's worth, custom icons are still not live for me with the beta, which could be a regional thing. Regardless, 9to5 backed its report with screenshots of the new icons, and Andorid Authority corroborated the claim, so it's safe to say that the feature is indeed rolling out in beta after roughly three months of testing.

Here's how you can access custom icons:

To check if custom vehicle icons are live for you, ensure that you're running the latest beta build and initiate a trip. This should highlight your current position with a blue arrow or circle icon. Tapping on it should reveal a new 'Choose vehicle icon' screen. If the panel only shows you the three default red, yellow, and green vehicles, then the feature hasn't yet rolled out to you (this is the case for me). On the other hand, if the feature has rolled out to you, the panel will highlight alternatives, including a sedan, an off-road truck, an SUV, a sports car, and a compact hatchback.

You also get color choices, including the likes of Glacier white, Night black, Ash gray, Poppy red, Sky blue, Sunny yellow, Aqua green, and Sunset magenta.