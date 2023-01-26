When Fitbit unveiled the latest versions of the Versa and Sense smartwatch series last year, it leveraged its new Google support to try to reclaim its position at the top of the best fitness trackers. Despite being under Alphabet's umbrella, Fitbit only has a few Google apps that work with the Sense 2 and Versa 4, with Google Wallet already available on both watches. While it took a while, Fitbit customers can now practically use Google Maps on both models.

The navigation app was first made available to download on the Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 in December, though there was no way to get it to work back then, according to 9to5Google. This is no longer the case, as Maps has begun to display your current trip if you've started navigation from your smartphone. The interface also displays the estimated arrival time and mode of travel right on your wrist.

Maps will also show direction cards with distance information when you tap the "View" button. That said, only the current direction appears on your watch when you turn on Always On Display by covering your watch. But even with AOD enabled, Maps will display turn-by-turn navigation when cycling, driving, or walking mode automatically starts.

You can also go back to the app's main screen by tapping the "Pause navigation on watch" button found at the end of the direction list. There's an "Exit" button as well if you wish to end navigation. And when you've arrived at your destination, Maps will display a summary of your trip on your watch, including the duration, total distance, average and maximum BPM, calories burned, steps, inclination, and zone minutes.

If you downloaded and installed Maps last year, you do not need to do anything to get started with it. Otherwise, the app's tile now shows up on the Fitbit app's device page for you to download and install. While the arrival of Wallet and now Maps to Fitbit's latest watches is a logical step forward for the Alphabet-owned company, many Google apps that would otherwise be great additions, such as Google Assistant, remain a holdout for the time being.