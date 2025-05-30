Summary Google Maps' erroneous road closures led to chaos, prompting unnecessary detours near major German cities.

Drivers took false traffic reports as fact, leading to disrupted routes and traffic jams despite no actual closures.

Google hasn't offered a reason for the glitch, but recommends checking multiple sources when planning trips.

Imagine leaving the suburbs to visit a nearby major city, only for your traffic app to warn that nearly every major highway to your destination is closed. That's the horror story thousands of German residents woke up to Thursday, as a mysterious Google Maps miscue marked dozens of major thoroughfares impassable when, in reality, no such closures existed.

And while phantom road closures could easily frustrate commuting workers, Germany's four-day weekend in the observance of Ascension Day meant more drivers than usual were trekking to urban centers to enjoy the holiday. The as-yet-unexplained misinformation led to massive delays as Maps users flooded potential detour routes while, somewhat ironically, traffic on the supposedly closed highways flowed mostly without issue (Source: The Guardian).