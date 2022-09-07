When you're in a rush, Google Maps can be a lifesaver with the way it suggests the fastest route to your destination. But sometimes the fastest way there is less than ideal for the environment — and for people who don’t mind taking a slightly slower or longer path (to both save the ozone layer and maybe even cut down on fuel costs) there's the option to prioritize eco-friendly routes. Now Google is expanding that effort across Europe, and also giving you the option to factor in how your vehicle is powered.

Google's always improving Maps with features that let you reduce your impact on the environment. Beyond the eco-routing for cars, we recently saw the addition of granular details for planning cycling routes. However, in Europe, the largest chunk of carbon emissions still comes from road transport, so that's exactly what Google's looking to address today with these new changes.

Google is using data from the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory and the European Environment Agency, combined with driving trends gleaned from Maps and its users, to help power its recommendations. The company fed this data to the ML models responsible for eco-friendly routing to improve them for all Maps users.

What’s more, the routing algorithms will soon consider the fuel your car runs on (or, doesn't, in the case of EVs). Google says electric vehicles perform better in stop-and-go traffic, while diesel engines return the best fuel efficiency cruising on open highways. By selecting between traditional gas, diesel, hybrid, and electric options, users will be able to see the most economical route specifically for their needs.

Google claims that availability of eco-first routing in the US and Canada has already helped prevent the emission of half a million metric tons of carbon. Now these options are rolling out to 40 European countries, as well. Maps will still show you the fastest route to your destination by default, but that alongside that you'll also see the most fuel-efficient one. If you prefer seeing only the former, you can adjust your preference in the Settings menu. If you choose the latter, though, you could save on fuel costs while slashing your carbon footprint.

Route planning options based on your vehicle’s fuel type will roll out in Europe, Canada, and the US in the coming weeks. Options like the one to locate EV charging stations along your route remain unchanged, making Maps irreplaceable on the list of Google tools to plan your next vacation.