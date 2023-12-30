Summary Google supposedly plans to deprecate Maps Driving Mode by February 2024, according to strings discovered in the Google app.

Maps Driving Mode was positioned as the alternative to Assistant Driving Mode when it was retired last year.

It's unclear if Google has a full-blown replacement in place for Maps Driving Mode, but there are a couple of basic solutions that could serve a similar function.

For people who didn't have an Android Auto head unit in their car, there have been decent alternatives to turn their phone into a workable Android Auto device. However, over the past few years, Google has been less than excited about letting people use Android Auto directly on their smartphones. There's now going to be another nail in the coffin for this particular experience, with a report detailing the company's plans to deprecate Driving Mode, which currently resides within Google Maps.

For some additional context, Maps Driving Mode was supposed to serve as the alternative to the similarly named Assistant Driving Mode, which saw its Dashboard view removed last year in favor of a more streamlined view on Google Maps. We're now learning that Maps Driving Mode could go away by February 2024, courtesy of strings discovered within the Google app (v14.52) by 9to5Google, which the site claims are not yet widely visible.

Close

Goodbye, Maps Driving Mode

One of the strings plainly mentions that Maps Driving Mode would be "going away in February." Another discusses how users would be directed to access Assistant via the mic icon "to call, message, or play media while navigating," possibly as an alternative.

Google's reasoning for retiring Assistant Driving Mode last year made a great deal of sense, especially since most users were found to be accessing it from Google Maps anyway. Furthermore, enabling Assistant Driving Mode for the first time required a voice command, though a home screen shortcut was added later for convenience. So it wasn't the most well-known solution among the users.

Close

The folks at 9to5 speculate that this newly discovered deprecation would leave drivers with the basic navigation mode that can be triggered with the "Hey Google, launch driving mode" command, as shown above. There's also the revamped voice controls powered by Assistant that made it to Maps this July.

Since this is an early discovery within the Google app, the company hasn't officially confirmed or denied this development. But if you've observed the slow regression of the Android Auto on phones, this news won't particularly come as a shock. Google unceremoniously killed off Android Auto for phone screens last year, making Assistant Driving Mode the only alternative, only to shut it down later and replace it with Maps Driving Mode, which now appears to be on its last legs.

So what's next for Android Auto on your Android smartphone? It's hard to predict based on Google's extensive history of killing its products, but we hope there's a viable alternative in the works as not everybody has a compatible infotainment screen or head unit to support the full Android Auto experience.

Away from this disheartening news, it's been a busy few days for the AA team, as Google enabled wallpaper matching with phones this week. We also learned that AI-generated message summaries could be coming to Android Auto in the near future to break down the often confusing and lengthy group conversations.