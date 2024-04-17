Summary Draft reviews on Google Maps are being phased out soon, so make sure to publish any remaining reviews before July.

Users can't save new drafts on Google Maps anymore, and old drafts will be deleted once the change takes effect.

To download your drafts, visit Google Takeout, select Maps, and follow the instructions provided by Google.

Reviews on Google Maps are a great source of information for people and travelers to learn more about a place before visiting it. Users can share their experience of visiting different places to let others know of the pros and cons of a restaurant, hotel, bar, and other businesses. But if you do this often and have a few reviews left in your drafts on Google Maps, it'd be better to publish them now before they get deleted.

The change to Google Maps draft reviews was spotted by Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii. Google sent out an email notifying users of a change that will take effect on the platform by July 16. As Google says, draft reviews are no longer supported on Maps, and any previously drafted reviews will be deleted as soon as the change takes effect. Additionally, the app no longer allows users to save new drafts. Google's notice was sent to users with one or more unpublished reviews on Maps.

Draft reviews on Google Maps are no longer supported and soon to be deleted

Google suggests impacted users finish and publish their drafted reviews before July's deadline. Surprisingly, users can't download their drafts directly through the Maps app. If you want to download your drafts, you need to visit the Google Takeout website, select Maps, and follow the instructions to download data.

The tech firm has yet to announce the reason behind the change. Meanwhile, dropping support for draft reviews wasn't an unexpected move, as Google previously ditched support for automatic draft saves on Maps.

In the good old days, you could write a review on Google Maps, leave it unfinished, and come back to it later to publish it after applying the final touches. However, Google recently dropped that feature and started requiring users to write reviews all at once instead. When a user tried to leave a review unfinished, Google just showed the "Discard" and "No" options, and tapping Discard removed the entire review.

While ditching support for draft reviews might be a step backwards for the platform, Google Maps has some exciting features in the pipeline, including support for satellite connectivity. The feature could reportedly send your live location to a satellite every 15 minutes to help ensure safety in remote areas.