Google Maps users planning on running some Friday afternoon errands are hitting a little bit of a snag today, as a service disruption appears to be causing multiple issues with Maps in regions all around the world.

Reports on Down Detector started spiking a couple hours ago, and our testing confirms problems accessing Google Maps both on the desktop and through the Android app. While the maps themselves usually load eventually (although we have seen some small delays there), searching for addresses and points of interest tends to hang, and info cards are just taking forever to load.

Comments from affected users suggest this disruption is global in scale, and we've independently verified issues across continents. So far we've yet to see any Google response to the outage, but will update our coverage as this story develops.

