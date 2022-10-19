Google Maps is an essential traveling companion thanks to its wealth of useful features. It stores a history of everything you searched and places you visited (if you turned on location data). This feature can be handy if you need to pull up something you searched before. Still, you may want to delete your Google Maps search history for privacy reasons.

Google syncs your search history on devices signed in with the same account, so don't worry if you're not near your top-tier Chromebook to delete your history. Use your phone.

What happens when I delete my Google Maps search history?

Deleting your Google Maps search history prevents searched items from appearing in your recent searches. You can delete individual items or items within a custom range (or even all time). You can also auto-delete location history in Google Maps.

Removing an item from your Google Maps search history doesn't remove the place from lists. Your reviews of a location also remain. If you want to delete these items, you must find and remove them manually.

Clear your search history using your Android phone or tablet

If your Android phone is handy, clearing your search history takes a couple of steps from within the Google Maps app:

Open Google Maps on your phone. Tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Tap Settings. Close Scroll down and tap Maps history. To delete in bulk, tap the delete button at the right of your screen.

After tapping delete, you are presented with four options:

Delete today: Deletes your today's search history.

Deletes your today's search history. Delete custom range: Lets you choose what days to delete. You can pick a specific timeframe from the following menu and delete your Google Maps search history. For example, if you went on a vacation in another country and no longer need specific places popping up in search results, delete these entries from your Maps account.

Lets you choose what days to delete. You can pick a specific timeframe from the following menu and delete your Google Maps search history. For example, if you went on a vacation in another country and no longer need specific places popping up in search results, delete these entries from your Maps account. Delete all time: Deletes all your search history on Google Maps.

Deletes all your search history on Google Maps. Auto-delete: Lets you auto-delete all your Maps activities. You can auto-delete activity older than 3 months, 18 months, or 36 months.

To delete a single search activity, scroll down and tap the X next to it.

Close

Clear your Google Maps search history on your iPhone or iPad

Deleting your Google Maps search history on iOS is as simple as clearing it on Android. We use Google Maps on iPad in the steps below.

Open the Google Maps app. Tap your profile photo in the upper-right corner of the app. Tap Settings. Tap Maps History. Search for a specific activity or tap Delete to find the familiar options, as discussed above. You can also tap the X mark beside an activity and confirm your decision.

Places you saved, shared, or reviewed are not deleted when you clear your Google Maps search history.

Clear your search history using your computer's browser

Google Maps is the perfect companion while you're out and about. However, you'll likely use it on a desktop computer when planning a trip. Here's how to delete your search history on a desktop browser:

Open Google Maps using your web browser and sign in to your Google account. Click the hamburger menu in the upper-left corner. Click Maps Activity at the bottom of the menu. Confirm your identity by tapping the Verify button. The screen displays your recent interactions with Maps, whether you searched for a place, shared directions, or another activity. Tap the calendar icon in the upper-left corner to delete your history from a specific date. Tap the X next to an entry to delete it. To bulk-delete entries, tap the Delete button at the right of your screen and select the timeframe for which you'd like your activity gone. Select Auto-delete to delete your activity automatically after a certain amount of time.

Deleting your Google Maps timeline and location history

Google Maps can track your location, storing the data in a timeline on Google Maps. This can be handy when you want to review where you've been, but deleting your location history is simple.

Delete your timeline using your Android phone

Reviewing and editing your timeline using your Android phone is straightforward and accessible.

Open Google Maps on your phone or tablet. Tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Tap Your timeline. Close To remove a visit from your timeline, locate it using one of the options above. The easiest is to look it up under the Day tab. Tap the overflow (⋮) menu next to the entry you'd like to remove or edit, then select the appropriate action. To remove an entire day from your timeline, tap the overflow (⋮) menu in the upper-right corner and select Delete day. Close

Delete your location history using your Android phone

Google also lets you clear your location history or automatically delete it after a while. The process is simple.

Open Google Maps on your phone or tablet. Tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Tap Your timeline. Tap the overflow (⋮) menu in the upper-right corner. Close Tap Settings and privacy. To delete all your location history, tap Delete all Location History. To delete a specific period of time from your location history, tap Delete Location History range. Tap Automatically delete Location History to auto-delete your location history after 3, 18, or 36 months. Close

Delete your timeline and location history on your iPhone or iPad

The process for deleting your timeline and location history in the Google Maps iOS app is mostly identical to the Android version.

Open the Google Maps app. Tap your profile photo or initial in the upper-right corner and select Your timeline. Check your day, tap the three-dot menu beside a location, and select Remove. Tap the overflow (three dots) icon and tap Settings and privacy. It opens the Personal content menu. Scroll to Location settings. To delete a specific date or time range, select Delete Location History Range .

. To delete all your search data, choose Delete all Location History .

. To auto-delete history data, select Automatically delete location history, set the range, and follow the on-screen instructions. Follow the directions to confirm your request.

How to delete your timeline and location history on a desktop browser

You can delete your location history on a desktop computer, but there are fewer options than on a mobile device. While it lets you access and delete specific items from your timeline, it doesn't let you explore it with as much granularity as on your mobile.

Open Google Maps using your web browser and sign in to your Google account. Click the hamburger menu in the upper-right corner and click Your timeline. Use the filters in the upper-right corner to reveal where you've been on a specific day. When you find the place you want to remove from your location history, tap the overflow (⋮) menu next to it and select Remove from day. Close Tap the trash icon next to the date to remove an entire day from your timeline.

Using the desktop version of your timeline, you can delete your entire history or set auto-deletion settings.

Open Google Maps using your web browser and sign in to your Google account. Click the hamburger menu in the upper-right corner and click Your timeline. Tap the trash icon in the lower-right corner to delete your entire timeline. Otherwise, tap the cogwheel icon in the lower-right corner and select Automatically delete location history.

These steps don't prevent Google from continuing to save your location history. If you want to stop it from recording your whereabouts and clear your history, turn off location history.

Keep your private data off the cloud

Google Maps collects a lot of data, some of which is useful to you. Google's map solution remains unmatched due to a long list of features, accurate location tracking, a handy immersive view, street view, and more. If you plan to travel to dense areas in your upcoming summer trip, make sure to download maps offline.