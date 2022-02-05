Google Maps is found on everything, from our favorite budget phones to iPads. It's an essential app that helps people get from point A to point B, thanks to its robust abilities to set commutes and avoid traffic.

Google Maps has a handy commute tab dedicated to getting you to work safely and quickly You can customize and save your route in your Google account, and the Google Maps app tells you when to leave to get there on time. It gives step-by-step instructions to avoid traffic and other obstructions and find you the most optimal route. You can even use it for public transit.

We used an Android phone for this guide, but the Google Maps apps for Android and IOS are almost identical. iPhone and iPad users should be able to follow the steps below without a problem.

How to set up your home and work addresses in Google Maps

Before you create a commute, add your home and work addresses in Google Maps. You can skip these steps if you set up these addresses as destinations. While this isn't necessary, it is helpful for Google Assistant's voice command functionality. For example, "Hey Google, take me home."

Open Google Maps. Tap the Google Maps logo in the upper-left corner. Underneath the Home heading, tap Set location. 2 Images Close Enter your address and select the correct address from the drop-down menu. 2 Images Close Google Maps takes you to the previous menu. To set your work location, tap Set location underneath the Work heading. 2 Images Close Enter your address and select the correct address from the drop-down menu. Google Maps may ask you to confirm your address. Verify the address and tap Done to continue. 2 Images Close

If you work two jobs or head to a location other than your home or work, Google Maps becomes a great trip planner. Select More instead of the home or work options. This screen is also where you can add destinations to your trip.

How to set up your Google Maps commute on the Google Maps app

Take a moment to set up Google Maps offline maps, so you will be able to use the app if you have limited access to cellular data.

To create a commute in the Google Maps app for Android and iOS, you'll need to enter your information twice — once for your commute to work and once for your commute home.

Although the process takes a moment to set up, you'll reclaim that time the first time Google Maps suggests an alternate route to avoid traffic. The app also predicts travel times and sends a notification when it's time to leave. Before you set up your commute, you may want to take a moment to calibrate Google Maps to get the most accurate routes.

Here's how to set up your commute:

Open Google Maps. Tap the blue Directions button in the lower-right corner of your screen. Enter your home and work addresses in the appropriate fields. Tap the Home or Work button to autofill the destination field. 2 Images Close Tap the method of transportation you use Tap Pin at the bottom of your screen. 2 Images Close If you use public transportation, select a method of transport. Close

How to make multi-stop commutes in Google Maps

You can add two stops for your Google Maps commute and drag and drop each location to change their order.

Enter your location and destination. Tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Add stop from the drop-down menu. Enter your stop in the additional field provided. 2 Images Close

Google Maps multi-stop feature is not limited to commutes. You can add multiple stops to Google Maps each time you plan a trip.

How to check your Google Maps commute for traffic and delays

Now that your commute is set up, it's quick and easy to get a status update before you head out the door.

Sync your commute with Google Assistant's routines so that the smart assistant informs you of changes to your commute when you wake up. Say, "Hey Google, what's my morning commute?"

Open Google Maps. Tap the Explore tab in the lower-left corner of your screen. Tap the Work button at the top of your screen. Tap the Start button at the bottom of the screen when you're ready to head out. 2 Images Close

From this screen, you can see the potential delays associated with your commute and other information that might affect your travels.

Take a shortcut and create a routine

Take the time today for travel planning, and Google Maps will make sure you never have to worry about it again. With real-time notifications and new features rolling out every year, no other mapping app has this level of helpful smarts. We always recommend Google Maps for commutes. You can check out some of our favorite Google Maps tips and tricks to become a true pro of the commute.