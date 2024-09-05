Key Takeaways Google Maps app is crashing on some Android devices, making it unusable for navigation and browsing.

Google Maps is undoubtedly one of Google's most widely used services globally. However, as Uncle Ben from Spider-Man once said, "with great power comes great responsibility," and it's Google's responsibility to make sure that the service runs smoothly. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case lately, as numerous users on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit are reporting that the Google Maps app on their Android devices is crashing the moment they open it up.

Reports of Google Maps crashing have surged in the past few hours, with users describing that while the app initially opens normally, it crashes suddenly without warning. The persistent crashing has made the app unusable for tasks like navigation, browsing, or searching for places. Many users, as a result, have switched to other navigation apps like Waze and OsmAnd.

Interestingly, the crashing issue affects both the beta and stable versions of Google Maps, but it isn't universal — only some users are experiencing it. As Mishaal Rahman points out, the problem seems to primarily affect users running Android 14 or Android 15, regardless of whether they are using the stable or beta version of the app.

If you find yourself unable to use the Google Maps app due to these crashes, there's a simple fix you can try right now.

How to fix Google Maps crashing on your Android device

The crashes seem to be occurring specifically on versions 11.144.x and 11.145.x of the Google Maps app. So, the quickest way to resolve this issue is to uninstall the app updates. To do this, go to the Settings app, navigate to Apps, select Maps, and then tap the three-dot menu in the top right corner to choose Uninstall updates.

This process may vary slightly depending on your device, so if you can't locate the app settings directly, just search for "Maps" in the settings and uninstall the updates from there. This should temporarily resolve the issue, but be sure not to install any new updates for the Google Maps app that appear.

Even though Google has been working to make the Maps app even better — such as adding offline maps to Wear OS and making it easier to find EV charging stations — it's important that they fix this issue quickly. Although we haven't encountered the problem ourselves, it appears to be affecting many users. We will update this page as soon as Google provides a statement or releases a fix for the issue.