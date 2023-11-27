Summary Google Maps is rolling out a new color scheme for Android Auto, featuring cooler shades like gold, blue, and gray, giving users a refreshed map experience.

Some users have compared the new colors to Apple Maps, with opinions divided on whether the hues were too bright or less accurate than before.

Google has also introduced Immersive View, providing a realistic birds-eye view in routes, expanded charging station information for electric vehicle users, and implemented AI to enhance the user experience on Maps.

If you’re an Android Auto user, you might rely on Google Maps to navigate when you’re on the road. That being said, there’s a good chance that you’ve become accustomed to the colors you see on your display. At the beginning of November 2023, Google began rolling out a new color scheme for Maps, as spotted in the mobile app and on the desktop site. Now, it seems that this palette is launching on Android Auto.

As reported by 9to5Google, Google’s fresh color scheme for Maps — which appears cooler than its predecessor with mixes of gold, blue, and gray — is now being spotted on Android Auto. Originally, the company announced its plans to begin revamping Maps back in October 2023. At the time, it was said that new hues would be debuting in the app over the “coming months,” beginning in the US, France, Canada, and Germany. Now, they can be seen on Android Auto, giving users a refreshed map to leverage on the go.

Some who recognized the color change in Google Maps originally likened it to Apple Maps. Many people consider the color palette of Apple’s navigation app to be more realistic, but not everyone was quick to accept Google’s changes to Maps. While some users thought the hues were too bright, others claimed that it was less accurate — even though they are supposed to be more reflective of the real world.

Back in October 2023, the new Maps colors weren’t the only changes announced by Google. The company also noted that Immersive View would soon be coming to Routes. This is being integrated to provide users with a more realistic birds-eye view while they’re on the move. While Immersive View was already available for some cities in Maps, Google has started expanding it to Amsterdam, Barcelona, Dublin, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Paris, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Tokyo and Venice.

The company has started adding new Maps features for electric vehicle users, too, with more charging station information being incorporated. For example, EV owners will be able to see the charging speeds available at a station, as well as when the chargers were last used. AI is now being integrated into Maps to enhance the user experience. Now, you can search for a specific term like “pumpkin spice latte,” and Google’s AI will sift through user images on Maps to narrow down locations that align with your query.

Even if you don’t use Google Maps regularly, these tweaks are noticeable, if only because of their immediate benefits. Everything from Immersive View to the new color scheme makes the app easier to use, regardless of your mode of transportation.