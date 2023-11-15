Summary Google is introducing a new color scheme on Google Maps to help resolve some ongoing issues with the app's functionality and user experience.

Despite the abundance of features available in Google Maps, the product isn’t entirely flawless. While it might help you get from one place to another, it’s not always reliable when you need to re-route to avoid traffic, for example. Location sharing and collaboration with other users have been hit or miss in the past as well. Now, Google seems to be trying to resolve some longstanding Maps issues with a new, easier-to-interpret color scheme.

Several Maps users have begun spotting the updated color scheme that Google had confirmed was on its way last month, after it had been spotted in testing as early as September 2023. We are also seeing this on one of our own personal phones, and a tipster has informed us that they have the new colors on the web version of Maps.

For the most part, the color palette seems to consist of teal blue, mint green, and gray, as explained by @SonderQuest on X (formerly Twitter). Some have noted that the tweaks aren’t appearing in their Maps app just yet, which lines up with Google’s acknowledgment that they are being rolled out slowly.

Google Maps' old color scheme (left) vs. the new one we spotted today (right)

Twelve countries are lined up to receive the new color scheme first, including France, Germany, the UK, and the US (we spotted it in the UK and Germany, for what it's worth). While Google says the colors are meant to “reflect the real world even more accurately,” not everyone is happy with them. Some Maps users believe it’s too bright and even claim that the old color palette was more accurate, despite Google’s explanation. Others, including @mrschimpf on X, are hoping that the change isn’t official and claim it shouldn’t go out to all Maps users. The company notes that these tweaks were made to help Maps users better understand their surroundings during navigation.

Google is continuously making updates to Maps to improve everything from its functionality to UI. That being said, it still faces stiff competition from Apple, which has its own Maps app. Despite once having a reputation for being largely dysfunctional and inaccurate, Maps has been significantly improved by Apple in recent years — to the extent that it’s now once again competitive with Google’s alternative. Many praise Apple Maps’ cleaner appearance, intuitive-sounding directions, and updated imagery. Apple also seems to be expanding the regions it covers in Maps. These might be the very reasons why Google is now making enhancements to Maps and working hard to maintain its user base.

If you’re a dedicated Google Maps user, the new color scheme might catch you off-guard the next time you open the app. That being said, it sounds like the company is intent on sticking with these changes for now. If it’s taking away from your user experience or making navigation more difficult, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t explore alternatives. However, Google’s ongoing dedication to improving Maps is something worth considering. Knowing that the product is continuously being updated to improve everything from navigation to functionality can give you peace of mind.

Thanks: Anna and Kieron