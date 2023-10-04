Google Maps can be a lifesaver when you're in an unfamiliar city or on a lonely highway. Still, even the best digital maps can be misleading if your phone doesn't accurately detect your location. That's why it's important to know how to calibrate Google Maps to pinpoint where you are to get the correct directions to your destination.

If you see a blue dot on Google Maps, that's where the app thinks you are. If the blue dot has a blue circle around it, that shows Google's estimation of the accuracy of the positioning data. A smaller circle is better, but sometimes, buildings or other obstructions limit the quality of this information.

When the dot is gray or no dot is visible, Google can't find where you are. In that case, calibrate Google Maps to help your phone solve this problem.

How to calibrate Google Maps on an Android phone

The first step is to make sure Wi-Fi and cellular are turned on. Google Maps uses these signals to refine the Global Positioning System (GPS) data that provides your approximate location. Next, you'll increase the precision of positioning data.

Open Settings and then tap Location. Make sure Location is on and open the Maps option. 2 Images Close Choose Allow all the time or Allow only while using the app, then turn on Use precise location. Close

Even the latest 5G Android phones can sometimes get mixed up about where you are and the way you're facing. However, there's an easy solution.

The last step is the actual calibration maneuver, which involves rotating and moving your phone to reset its compass. Open Google Maps, then move your phone in a figure-eight shape several times, pointing the top of your phone in the direction you're moving it.

Source: Google Support

As you make the figure-eight shape, your wrist naturally turns, flipping the phone in several directions. This easy-to-make but complicated shape spins the compass in all three dimensions, which helps with calibration.

How to calibrate Google Maps on an iPhone

If you use an iPhone, check if Google Maps has permission to access your location.

In the Settings app, go to Privacy & Security, then Location Services. Make sure Location Services are on, then find Google Maps in the list of apps and choose While Using the App. 2 Images Close Turn on Precise Location to allow your iPhone to provide the most accurate data to Google Maps. Close

Make sure Wi-Fi and cellular are activated since that data helps Google Maps find where you are. If that doesn't help, restart your iPhone to clear any inaccurate information and try again.

Calibrate with Live View

When using Google Maps Live View, Google uses your phone's camera to align directions and markers with the view you see on the screen. This requires more accuracy than the blue dot and circle shown in the overhead map view.

To get the best results, calibrate Live View by tapping the blue dot and selecting Calibrate with Live View. Then, point your phone's camera at buildings, signs, and landmarks. Views of trees and people don't help Google Maps figure out where you're at.

Live View isn't available everywhere. If it doesn't open, calibrating might not help.

How does my phone know my location?

Modern phones include hardware to connect to GPS satellites to find you almost anywhere in the world. Since GPS data has limited resolution, your phone uses its cellular and Wi-Fi antennas to identify where you are. Since both systems rely on wireless signals, there are some areas where your phone can't connect to gather some or all the positioning data to pinpoint your location with good accuracy. If GPS and radio signals are blocked, your phone might report the area where it last had a lock on your position instead of where you are currently.

In that case, stepping out of your car or leaving a building so that you can see the sky should help. The same advice applies if you are in a forest or a cave. Your phone is more likely to receive satellite signals when you can see the sky.

What if calibration doesn't help?

If you've tried the calibration suggestions above and your location data is still incorrect, it could be a problem with your phone. If possible, test Google Maps at this same place with another phone. If the other device shows accurate information, the problem is with your phone.

Check if there is a system update or an update to Google Maps. Software problems are the easiest to fix. Restart your phone to clear its memory. If updates don't solve the trouble, back up the contents of your phone and do a factory reset to give it a fresh start.

If calibration, updates, and a factory reset don't restore proper Google Maps accuracy, it's probably a hardware problem. Contact the phone's manufacturer if it's still under warranty. If the warranty has expired, you must decide whether to repair the phone or upgrade to a newer model.

Google Maps works best when it's calibrated

Google Maps works best when it has accurate position data to identify where you are. That allows the app to plot the fastest and shortest drive or walk to reach your destination. With good location data, you can refine your travel using the Google Maps multiple stops feature. That way, you can combine tasks and get more done while saving time and money.

When you get the perfect trip planned, we have a guide to show you how to share Google Maps directions with others to work out plans together.