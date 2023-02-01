Electric vehicles are becoming the norm and gaining acceptance worldwide. On longer road trips, most of these vehicles need to plan their charging stops carefully to minimize travel time. Since 2021, Google's car operating system Android Automotive allows planning routes like this on Google Maps. Now, this feature permitting charging stop addition to a trip is en route to the main Google Maps app for Android, and we couldn’t be happier.

Digging through the source code for Google Maps version 11.65, 9to5Google found a few messages which suggest route planning based on charging station locations is in the pipeline. Some messages are:

By the time you get there, your battery will be low Charging stop needed to reach destination Trip too long to auto-add charging stops. Add stops after you start. No internet. Can’t load charging stops. There aren’t enough compatible charging stations to get to your destination

Most of these read like error messages, but we think they still suggest the feature is coming. The inclusion would be a blessing for anyone using Android Auto on their EV instead of Android Automotive (yes, there is a difference between them).

While many electric vehicles come with Android Automotive, some affordable EVs sharing their platform with combustion engine counterparts come with proprietary operating systems, so you have to rely on Android Auto. As a result, you have to use the car’s built-in infotainment system or apps like PlugShare, Electrify America, and Chargeway to locate charging stations. Some of these apps work with Android Auto, but EV owners still have to switch between them and conventional navigation, often resulting in a poor user experience overall.

We still can't figure out how Google Maps on a phone will know a car's current battery level and estimated range in real time. Perhaps the workaround lies in building out an existing aspect of the app — route optimization based on vehicle engine type.

Once Google Maps can integrate charging stops into your route, planning longer trips without switching between apps will become easier for EV owners. In theory, they could also enjoy the added advantage of the familiar user interface and accurate estimates for arrival time at their final destination. As an Android Auto-equipped EV owner myself, I am certainly looking forward to this new Maps feature.