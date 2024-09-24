Key Takeaways Billie Eilish is partnering with Google Maps to promote eco-friendly practices at her concerts.

Eilish highlights vegan and vegetarian spots and low-impact transportation to inspire environmental awareness for concertgoers throughout her 2024 tour.

Google Maps aids in finding sustainable travel options and fuel-efficient routes for those who want to reduce their footprint.

Celebrities periodically speak up on sustainability with some variation of the "Let's save the world with music" trope because it feels good, looks like activism, and might even make a difference.

Billie Eilish is doing more than repeating a trope. Having grown up in a starkly eco-conscious home learning to walk the walk, Eilish has long made extensive efforts to reduce her own environmental footprint. She's now teaming up with Google Maps to talk the talk even more, spreading the word about ecologically friendly ways for concertgoers to get ready, get out, and get down at her upcoming Hit Me Hard And Soft tour.

"I am so excited to see you all... and for us to work together in reducing our collective footprint when it comes to transportation and what we eat. Every action matters, no matter how big or small, and together we can truly begin to heal our beautiful planet."

How the HMHAS tour is promoting good habits

Campaigning with Google Maps, Eilish is touting her most respected vegan and vegetarian establishments in 10 cities during the US leg of her upcoming tour. It's too long of a list to print, but attendees (or anybody) in New York, Baltimore, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis, Nashville, and Detroit can search Maps for their show's city, and scroll down for Billie's list of plant-based eateries.

Eilish is also championing less resource-intensive travel to and from shows. Google Maps makes it easy to get to her shows by walking, biking, or scooter rentals when possible. When these or public transit options happen to be as quick or convenient as driving, Google Maps makes sure to point that out.

You'll find the most fuel-efficient driving routes on Google's expansive navigation app, designated by a leaf icon. Speaking of icons, the familiar Google Pegman is taking a break during some of Eilish's stops, so watch for her signature Blohsh logo to fill in on Street View when exploring the concert venues.

Using AI and music to make (less of) an impact

Google also continues to use its expanding AI capabilities to innovate in travel and reduce the environmental and climate impacts of traffic emissions (Green Light) and air travel (Contrails).

In a partnership with non-profit Reverb, which works with artists and events to reduce environmental footprint, Eilish's 2022 Happier Than Ever tour racked up admirable numbers for resource management and fundraising for environmental causes — a feat for which the skyrocketing artist became the first recipient of Universal Music Group and Reverb's Amplifier Award. That's on top of a wide variety of efforts the eclectic, alternative artist has taken in touring, fashion designing, and everyday life to reduce harmful human impact on the environment.

As Eilish keenly pointed out in a March 2024 Billboard interview on sustainability, "It’s a never-ending...fight." The Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour kicks off on September 29 in Quebec, followed by extensive US dates throughout 2024. It moves on to Australia on February 18, 2025, and wraps up a vast European run on July 27. You'll find more information on Eilish's website, but good luck getting tickets.