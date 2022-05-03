By some indications in recent Google Maps betas, it looks like users are due for a refreshed, airier design. Changes have been percolating for the past several months with a very recent one being where users can find and toggle their preferred modes of travel.

9to5Google received screenshots from someone using Maps beta v11.28.0 showing off redone navigation and trip options interfaces. We have also received a tip from someone who got these UI changes for months on the stable path with his current version at 11.27.2. Taken together, this most likely means we're looking at an A/B test.

Close

We see a fuller view of the map as the route box on the top portion of the screen no longer sits on a white, full-width pane; instead, it just floats on top of the map. The modal suggestions have been moved from just below the route box to a dedicated pane at the bottom. In the present stable implementation, users can't see the map while retrieving directions. This change has been around in betas dating back to at least February (via XDA-Developers).

3 Images As captured by @GreenShades9 on Twitter and shared with 9to5Google

Close

However, it's the trip options menu that's caught the newest addition: a preferred modes panel that lets users prioritize which methods of travel — driving, walking, biking, transit, or vehicle hires — they'd like to see first on the navigation pane. A similar panel is currently hidden in the settings of Google Assistant with regards to when it distributes directions.

3 Images

Close

Currently, Google Maps will deliver directions by default for the travel mode you last selected. If you're setting up a new phone, it'll default to driving. Public transport users are able to use the "Route options" selection in the ⋮ menu near the routing box to filter down to specific modes including bus, train, tram, and subway.

Some specific details may change over time between betas, but at the end of the process, we'd love to see that redesign move over to the stable track sometime soon.

Thanks: Eduardo

Android Auto 7.6 update is cruising on out to devices now

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Jules Wang (1338 Articles Published) Jules joined the Android Police team in 2019. Before that, he was at Pocketnow. He loves public transportation, podcasts, and people in general. He also likes to take views from the bigger picture in technology from how people are attracted to it to how it's utilized across every other industry. More From Jules Wang