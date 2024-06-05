Summary Early access to new features in beta programs can be advantageous, but it may come with bugs and flaws impacting the user experience.

Google Maps beta version 11.132.0100 is causing crashes on Android Auto, affecting usability for some users.

Opting out of the Google Maps beta program could be a temporary solution to avoid further crashes on Android Auto until an official fix is released by Google.

Joining beta programs could be an advantage in disguise. It lets you be the first to access an app's new features and enjoy them before everyone else. However, early access could also mean dealing with bugs and flaws, resulting in an unpleasant user experience. This is the same case for Google Maps beta users and their Android Auto.

As reported by Android Authority, citing Reddit user japzone, a serious issue has emerged with Google Maps on Android Auto. The app reportedly crashes, severely disrupting its functionality. This problem is particularly prevalent in Google Maps beta version 11.132.0100, released on June 3. Impacted users have reported that launching Android Auto causes Google Maps to crash, and any attempt to select the Maps app results in a return to the Android Auto app list.

The issue has impacted beta users the most, but some users reported similar issues in the stable version. Other navigation apps like Waze work fine on Android Auto.

Google Maps latest beta release is disrupting Android Auto

Reddit user japzone notes that Google Maps is fully functional on the phone while Android Auto is running. But any effort to make the app interact with Android Auto leads to crashing. The user added that using voice commands through Android Auto also crashes the Maps app.

Google has not yet acknowledged the issue or provided any information about a potential fix. Given the severity of the issue, a fix is more likely to be already in the works. If you're one of the affected users, staying informed about upcoming updates is essential.

It remains to be seen when Google officially releases a fix. Until then, you can opt out of the Google Maps beta program as a go-to solution to fix the issue. Since the crashing issue mostly happens to beta users, getting off the beta program is more likely to prevent the app from crashing again.

To opt out of the Google Maps beta program, follow these simple steps. First, open the Play Store and tap the profile icon. Then, go to Manage apps & devices > Beta and find the Google Maps app. Select the app and tap Leave > Leave under the "You're a beta tester."

In the final step, you should uninstall updates for Google Maps on the Android Settings page to revert to the original stable version. This solution only applies to users who installed the beta version through the Google Play Store.