Key Takeaways Google Maps on Android Auto now has improved lane guidance with spaced-out arrows for easier navigation.

The update helps drivers see how many lanes there are and which to choose, reducing confusion and enhancing safety.

The improved lane guidance will automatically roll out to most Android Auto users with updated apps.

Navigating through complex highway interchanges or unfamiliar city streets can be challenging. Thankfully, Google Maps has always been a reliable companion for drivers, and now it's stepping up its game even further with an improved lane guidance feature on Android Auto.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Google Maps on Android Auto has been updated to make lane guidance easier to read when you're trying to not take your eyes off the road for too long. Now, instead of the previous compact display, you'll see more spaced-out arrows clearly indicating which lane is yours with small dividers between each one.

This makes it easier for drivers by better displaying how many lanes there are so you can make the decision which one you should be in. Previously, lane guidance appeared in a smaller form, underneath the current directions. This update should help reduce any ambiguity about which lane you should be in, ensuring smoother and safer driving.

The good news is, you don't have to do anything special to get this improved lane guidance. It's a server-side update, meaning it'll roll out automatically to most Android Auto users. However, it's always a good idea to ensure both your Android Auto app and Google Maps app are updated to the latest versions. Once that's done, you'll start seeing the enhanced lane guidance whenever you're navigating with Google Maps on your Android Auto-compatible head unit.

We've yet to see this update roll out to Google Maps on Android, and we'll be keeping an eye out for whether it'll come to smartphones at a later date.

Non-stop upgrades for smoother journeys

This update is just the latest in a series of improvements Google has been making to its Maps and Android Auto platforms. Recently, Google added support for the North American Charging Standard (NACS) on non-Tesla electric vehicles in its Android Auto beta, a blessing for EV owners looking for convenient charging options. There's also the new immersive view feature, which provides a 3D perspective of your route, complete with traffic simulations and landmarks, giving you a better sense of your surroundings before you even hit the road.

With these improvements, Google Maps continues to be a preferred navigation app for drivers, especially those relying on Android Auto. Whether you're a daily commuter or an occasional road tripper, the enhanced lane guidance feature will undoubtedly make your journeys less stressful and more enjoyable.