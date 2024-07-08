Summary Google Maps is reportedly testing a new intrusive ad format that raises driver distraction concerns.

The ad pop-up appears mid-drive, suggesting a stop at a nearby business.

The ad format might have been borrowed from Google-owned navigation Waze, though the latter's ads don't show up mid-drive, and only appear when stationary.

Google Maps is undeniably one of the best navigation apps, and a core part of Google's services. The service has some of the most up-to-date maps, with advanced features like Live View and Immersive View, which give you a ground-eye view of your destination and its route, alongside real-time traffic updates.

Elsewhere, an update that builds on Google's ARCore Geospatial API will bring AR content from "select partners" within the Maps platform when using Street View and Lens in Maps, while a constant stream of EV-related features means that the platform is future-proof.

However, like several other Google services, Google Maps, too, contains ads. What started as hotel listings and vacation rentals from the likes of VRBO, Expedia, Hotels.com, and more, has expanded to social media profiles from businesses. Now, the tech giant is seemingly working on a new intrusive ad format that might raise driver distraction concerns.

As shared by @AnthonyHigman on X (Twitter), via Android Authority, the new ad format reportedly pops up mid-drive, and suggests users take a "quick detour" to a sponsored location. In Higman's case, it was a 'Royal Farms' location. The ad is complete with the sponsored location's rating, how much time it will take to reach it, a button to add the suggestion as a stop and one to cancel the suggestion.

As seen in the screenshot, the pop-up completely obscures important map information on the bottom half of the display. Additionally, the fact that the ad pops up while the vehicle is moving could distract the driver, something that most navigation apps strive not to do.

Could Google be borrowing location-based ads from Waze?

The pop-up suggestion shared by Higman showed a convenience store roughly two minutes away from their location. However, Higman also made it clear that they "Didnt Type Anything In About Gas Or Food Or Anything," prompting us to believe that these ads show up if the business is paying for them, hence the 'sponsored' tag, and you happened to drive by that location.

Google-owned Waze, too, offers location-based advertising, though those are limited to stationary vehicles, which greatly reduces the safety and distraction concerns. It is currently unclear if the pop-up ads are showing up while the vehicle is in motion just because it's an early Google test or if the tech giant intends to show ads that way.

While we're not certain, this could be related to a recent notice that Google sent to businesses under its Local Services Ads program, saying that the tech giant is "launching ads on Google Maps to help advertisers...get more leads."