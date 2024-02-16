Google Maps is a fantastic resource for getting quick directions on a Google Pixel phone or whatever phone you prefer (even if it's an iPhone).

For the most part, Google Maps just works. It can help you find your way home after a long hike, or give you directions to the nearest gas stations.

If you've driven through a long tunnel or an underground service road, however, you've probably seen it struggle since its connection with GPS satellites is spotty.

Being lost underground in an unfamiliar place is one of the worst outcomes of wrong directions. Google recently added a tunnel beacons function to Maps to address that concern. This feature was rolled out to Android devices in early 2024 and isn't available for iOS devices.

Related How to clear Google Maps history Not all the places you visit should be remembered

How to turn on tunnel beacons navigation in Google Maps

The feature takes advantage of Bluetooth beacons mounted on the entrances of tunnels. Your phone automatically connects to these beacons when you enter a tunnel. They act as a relay between your device and the navigation satellites Maps uses for location data. Here's how to turn on the feature on your Android device:

Open the Google Maps app. Click your profile image in the upper-right corner of the app. Click Settings. Close Scroll down and select Navigation settings. Toggle on the Bluetooth tunnel beacons setting. Close

How to use the tunnel beacons feature

With the setting toggled on, Maps automatically connects to beacons when you enter a tunnel. However, not all tunnels have beacons installed. There may be times when Maps loses the connection while you're passing through a tunnel. The feature was introduced by Waze as far back as 2016. Adoption is further along than its recent appearance in Maps might suggest.

Waze Beacons are in place in cities in the US, including New York City, Chicago, Boston, and others, and internationally in places like Paris, Rio, Brussels, Oslo, Sydney, and Mexico City. Now that the feature is included in Maps, more installs are likely in the pipeline.

Why isn't the Bluetooth tunnel beacons feature working

If you don't see the option to turn on Bluetooth tunnel beacons in your version of Maps, you may need to update the app. If you activated the feature and it doesn't seem to work when you're inside tunnels, there are a couple of potential culprits. The most likely is that the tunnel you're passing through doesn't have beacons installed, so there isn't a device to relay a signal between your phone and GPS satellites.

The other possibility is that there's a connection error. Pairing devices over Bluetooth has flaws. If that's the case, there's little you can do on your end to correct the issue. Your phone may eventually establish a connection.

Confidently navigating underground

The tunnel beacons feature could be a boon if you drive extensively in cities like Boston with large swaths of underground infrastructure. Even if you don't turn often while underground or in a tunnel, losing connection can affect subsequent directions even after you've emerged. The beacons feature can help smooth out your entire trip.

If you are in areas where you're unable to sustain a connection but need help navigating, check out our guide on how to use Google Maps offline.