Key Takeaways Android finally has a unified AirDrop alternative with Google and Samsung's Quick Share feature, which takes over for Google's old Nearby Share.

Quick Share visibility settings could soon allow you to control who is able to share items with all your connected Android devices in one place.

Currently, these settings can only be changed on a device-by-device basis, so having a centralized menu for all devices connected to your Google account would make things easier.

After Google combined its Nearby Share feature with Samsung's Quick Share, Android finally has a unified alternative to AirDrop. Now, it seems your Quick Share settings menu might be getting more useful. Work on new Quick Share visibility settings in Android's cross-device services was spotted in a beta, potentially allowing you to set visibility permissions for all your connected Android devices from one place.

Android Authority spotted latent code for the new Quick Share visibility menu in a Google Play Services beta release. Quick Share visibility is a handy tool that lets you choose who can see your phone as a share target. The current visibility menu is in the Quick Share settings, and you can choose between your devices, your contacts, or everyone. Each device you own needs to have its Quick Share settings individually set on the device. This new setting could change that.

What are cross-device services?

Google's cross-device services allow you to control some functions of other Google-connected devices from the phone or tablet in your hand. You can turn on a phone's hotspot, switch video calls from one device to another, and drag-and-drop files between devices. You need devices running Android 11 or up, and they all need to be signed in with your account. Currently, the cross-device services settings include an internet sharing toggle, a Device groups section that lists all devices connected to your Google accounts, and your Device name.

The new Quick Share visibility settings menu spotted in beta version 24.34.33 was activated by code sleuth AssembleDebug using hidden flags and root, and the options seen hinted that Google could soon allow you to set the visibility permissions for all your connected devices in one place. The new option is located in Settings → Google → All services → Cross-device services and adds an entry labeled "Who can find and share with you." This opens the same Quick Share visibility settings sheet you would normally find under Quick Share settings.

The reasoning for adding this to cross-device services is unclear. It is most likely intended to control the visibility of all your connected devices, but everything is just speculation at this point. It could also mean that Google is simply moving the Quick Share visibility menu from its current location, although the original menu was still in the same place with the new menu enabled.

Google has been focused on enhancing its ecosystem by creating interconnectivity between all of its devices. Quick Share visibility control from the cross-device services menu could streamline the management of sharing permissions for multiple devices.

As always, we need to wait for a stable release before we can test it out. Google is constantly refining Android, so we expect more changes to come to this new menu.