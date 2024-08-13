Summary The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a powerful foldable with an eight-inch inner display, new Tensor G4 chipset, and impressive AI features.

The foldable offers a durable design with a stainless steel hinge, water resistance, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Users can enjoy seamless multitasking with features like Split Screen and access to Google's premium suite of AI functions with the purchase of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This and four extra years of OS updates are included at no extra cost compared to last year's Pixel Fold.

Google just announced the successor to its 2023-released Pixel Fold, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, sporting the same $1,799 sticker price.

The new foldable, which goes head-to-head with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6, matches what we've had in mind for the past few months based on rumors, complete with a hinge that allows it to lay fully flat, a trove of AI functionality (old and new), seven years of OS and security updates, and a new name. Yes, it's not called the Pixel Fold 2, although that's what we would have preferred. Everything you need to know about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

The device features an eight-inch Super Actua inner display, the biggest of any mainstream foldable yet, paired with a 6.3-inch outer display, which matches the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the OnePlus Open. In its presentation, Google touted the foldable's durability with a new stainless steel hinge "with an aerospace-grade high-strength aluminum alloy cove," an IPX8 rating for water resistance, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the outer display and the back.

The internal and external displays can hit a peak brightness of 2,700 nits, up from 1,450 and 1,550 nits, respectively, paired with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The inner display isn't just bigger, it is also smarter. According to the tech giant, the display is optimized for multitasking.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold SoC Google Tensor G4 with Titan M2 security coprocessor Display type Outer: Actua (OLED) with 2,700-nit peak brightness | Inner: Super Actua (LTPO OLED) with 2,700-nit peak brightness Display dimensions Outer: 6.3" | Inner: 8.0" Display resolution Outer: 1080 x 2424 (422 PPI) | Inner: 2076 x 2152 (373 PPI) RAM 16GB Storage 256GB / 512GB Battery 4,650mAh Charge speed 45W USB-C Charge options USB-C, Qi wireless charging Ports USB-C 3.2 SIM support Dual SIM (single nano SIM and eSIM) Operating System Ships with Android 14 Front camera 10MP (dual PD binning), ƒ/2.2 aperture, 87° field of view Rear camera 48MP wide-angle (quad PD binning), ƒ/1.7 aperture, 82° field of view, 1/2" image sensor | 10.5MP ultra-wide (quad PD binning), ƒ/2.2 aperture, 127° field of view, 1/3.4" image sensor | 10.8MP telephoto (dual PD binning), ƒ/3.1 aperture, 23° field of view, 1/3.2" image sensor, 5x optical zoom Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) with 2.4GHz+5GHz+6GHz Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Google Cast, ultra-wideband (UWB), dual band GPS, 5G mmWave + Sub 6GHz Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions Folded: 6.1" x 3.0" x 0.4" | Unfolded: 6.1" x 5.9" x 0.2" Weight 257g IP Rating IPX8 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain Price $1,799 Expand

"With Split Screen, you can stream on one side, and do something else on the other. Pixel 9 Pro Fold lets you enjoy big-screen entertainment and effortless multitasking from anywhere." It's worth noting, however, that split screen functionality will depend on app compatibility, and we'll have to wait and see what that looks like.

Close

The new foldable is powered by Google's new Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and a Titan M2 security coprocessor. For reference, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's predecessor was capped at 12GB RAM for all variants, making the 9 Pro Fold faster and more responsive, at least on paper, and we'll have to try out the device ourselves in real-world scenarios to decide if the spec bump does make a difference. The new chipset and the higher RAM enable seamless access to Google's suite of AI features, including on-screen context, split screen Gemini, AI for Gmail and Docs, and more.

Source: Google

It's worth noting that with the purchase of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, or any other new Pro Pixel for that matter, users will receive a free one-year Google One AI Premium Plan, which normally costs $20 per month. The plan offers access to 2TB of storage for Photos, Drive, and Gmail, paired with Gemini Advanced, 10 percent back on purchases made on the Google Store, unlimited Magic Editor saves in Google Photos, and more. For reference, Google also offered a One AI Premium plan promo with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In the US, the device will be available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants. However, unlike its predecessor, which was only available in the US, UK, Germany, and Japan, Google is set to make the new foldable a lot more widely available. In addition to the above-mentioned countries, the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold will also be available in Canada, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Sweden, Australia, India, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Surprisingly, it looks like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold sports a smaller 4,650mAh battery than its predecessor, albeit with a 24+ hour battery life with normal use and "up to 72-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver." The foldable supports wireless charging, though it's still Qi, and up to 45W fast wired charging.

New camera look, new tricks, but largely the same old hardware

The Pixel 9 series has introduced a new camera bar design, and the refresh reflects on the foldable too, though there appears to be little change when it comes to the cameras themselves.

The 48MP wide-angle camera stays put with an f/1.7 aperture, an 82-degree field of view, and a 1/2-inch image sensor size, which is likely to be the Sony IMX787.

The ultrawide, however, has switched from a 1/2.8-inch Sony IMX386 to a smaller 1/3.4-inch image sensor. We're unsure which sensor Google is using for the ultrawide, though previous leaks have suggested that it might be a Samsung 3LU. On paper, this should result in a worse low-light performance experience for the lens, and we'll share more as we test the device in real-world scenarios. The 10.8MP telephoto also remains consistent, paired with 10MP front and inner shooters.

Elsewhere, the device boasts an array of camera features, some new, and some enhanced. These include the likes of Made You Look, Tabletop mode hands-free shots, Dual Screen Preview, Super Res Zoom up to 20x, Add Me, and more. You can expect us to dive deeper into new camera tricks once we've spent some time with the new foldable.

The new Pixel 9 Pro Fold is available to pre-order now in Obsidian and Porcelain, starting at $1,799. General availability follows on September 4.