Google introduced Project Starline back at I/O 2021 as essentially the ultimate in remote person-to-person experiences by capturing and projecting depth data along with high-fidelity sound and vision. As the company has rolled out equipment across its various offices for on-boarding, interviews, and one-on-one brainstorm sessions, employees are finding more to enjoy and gain from the realtime 3D experience Starline provides than the traditional video call.

Starline users were found to have expressed non-verbal behaviors like head nods (~25%), hand gestures (~40%), eyebrow movements (~50%), and tracking their partner's eyes (~15%) more than when they were in a comparatively traditional webcam-to-webcam setting. Correlating with these attention-getting aspects is the roughly 30% improvement in memory recall when users were quizzed on details of their conversation.

Research data on the phenomenon known as "Zoom fatigue" is currently limited, but we have plenty of anecdotal and imperical evidence about attention and education loss with remote learning, for instance, during the pandemic. Don't count on Starline, however, being the magic bullet for mastering telepresence in a classroom setting, especially as budgets continue to tighten.

For Project Starline, Google integrated an 65" 8K autostereoscopic display — too bad consumer-grade 3D TVs died out as a fad, right? — a dizzying array of lights, infrared projectors, stereo pairs of cameras with dedicated monochrome and color captures, and microphones plus a computer with four high-spec Nvidia GPUs, and a specialized desk setup (to preclude potential peripheral vision conflicts) among other gadgets and furniture.

You can't miniaturize all of that cheaply and quickly if you'd want to be able to do that at all, though you're welcome to try — the company has published a technical paper which contains many insights into the setup. But ordinary people may only be able to hope to use this holodeck-esque in some sort of commercial or even private application in the future. It'd save your hair and forehead from the burden of a headset for sure.

