Google’s latest Pixel Watch 3 is a solid upgrade compared to its previous generation. It comes in a new, larger 45mm option, which features a 40% larger screen than its predecessor and offers up to 48 hours of battery life (compared to 24 hours for the 41mm Pixel Watch 3). However, if you happen to break your brand-new wearable, Google won’t repair it. All three generations of the Pixel Watch cannot be repaired, only replaced, but Google is looking to change that.

Google’s Nicole Azores said, while speaking at a panel at Climate Week NYC, that the company is looking at making future Pixel Watch models repairable, as reported by Wired (via 9to5Google).

Azores, who is a manager of Government Affairs and Public Policy at Google, explained: “Watches and wearables are still fairly nascent and we are thinking through how to make this repairable. We’re thinking about repairability on a broader scale, not just on phones and tablets, and we want to make sure that all of our products eventually become repairable. I think watches being so new as a category, there are some design elements that need to be considered on how we make them repairable.”

The Pixel Watch 4 could remain unrepairable, though

There’s no timeline for when this change might come into effect. Given that consumer tech products typically take a two- to three-year development time, it’s unlikely that we’ll see any changes to repairability in the Pixel Watch 4 next year.