Summary Magic Leap and Google partnership on AR solutions aims to bring immersive experiences to market.

Project Astra showcases Google's potential in eyewear with its Gemini AI model, setting the stage for things to come.

This partnership could accelerate Google's plans to compete with the likes of Apple, Meta, and others.

It's been a while since we've seen Magic Leap in the headlines, but partnering with Google will do that. The company announced a "multi-faceted, strategic technology partnership" with the company, but wouldn't really share what it was working on or if any new products would immediately come to fruition.

Related Project Astra is the Google Glass we deserve Seeing the glasses in action has left us both nostalgic and hopeful

Magic Leap could only state through its press release that it would "collaborate on AR solutions and experiences", but at some point we hope that this partnership will bear some fruit in the form of a new device (via 9to5Google). While Google has been out of the AR space for quite some time, it made a triumphant return to the stage during Google I/O with Project Astra.

The future of eyewear is coming

While Project Astra is just a way for Google to show the world the potential of its Gemini AI model, the demo shown during the developer event was quite convincing and exciting. If you missed it, you can catch a glimpse of Project Astra in action in the video above. It's unclear whether we'll someday see a product with Astra's capabilities available for retail, but there's a pretty good chance that Google wants this to become a reality.

And while it has remained on the sidelines, big players like Apple and Meta have slowly but surely stepped up to the plate to bring their visions of AR glasses to life. That's not even mentioning the plethora of options from smaller brands like Viture, Rokid, and many, many more. And while AI still hasn't been implemented all that well in the previously mentioned products, there's a really good chance that Google is making a serious push to bring something unique to the space.

The VP and General Manager of AR/XR at Google, Shahram Izadi stated, “We look forward to bringing together Magic Leap’s leadership in optics and manufacturing with our technologies to bring a wider range of immersive experiences to market. By combining efforts, we can foster the future of the XR ecosystem with unique and innovative product offerings.” So, hearing this, it will be interesting to see what kinds of devices emerge from this partnership.

With that said, there are still those that are less optimistic about this tech and how it will enter the real world. But it appears that the timing is right, and with AI becoming quite a force within the industry, it will only be a matter of time before Google or some other tech giant really cracks the hardware and software partnership. Of course, only time will tell.