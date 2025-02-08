Apple released its cleanup feature with iOS 18.1. This AI-powered tool removes unwanted people and objects from your images. It's similar to Google's flagship Magic Eraser, which has been live for a few years. The Clean Up feature has long been sought after by Apple users, especially since Google introduced its AI-editing tool on Google Pixel phones in 2021.

Apple developed its own version, hoping the technology and investment behind it would shine through and prove better than its competitors. The question is: Did Apple succeed with Clean Up? Here is a look at whether Apple's Clean Up or Google's Magic Eraser is the true AI photo editing winner.

Clean Up is more intuitive to use

It's a time-saving alternative to Magic Eraser

In the following image galleries, the original image is followed by the Magic Eraser image and then the Clean Up version of the same image.

To start the test, I used Clean Up on my iPhone 16 Pro to compare it with Magic Eraser on the Google Pixel 8 Pro. One thing that makes Apple stand out is how much faster it finds suggestions to crop out in pictures. It almost immediately highlights extra subjects in the surroundings, allowing you to delete them with the tap of a finger. In contrast, Google's Magic Eraser takes longer to find suggestions, especially in images with too many background objects.

I used both tools to highlight objects in this picture of me at a goat farm. While Apple's tool took less than a minute, I struggled with Magic Eraser on the Pixel to ensure it erased everything my iPhone had successfully removed. Google's image looks more natural. I'm not sure why there's blurring on the far right side of Apple's version.

Magic Eraser is better at filling in backgrounds

You can't even tell it's AI-generated