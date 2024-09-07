Anyone who's photographed kids knows how tricky it can be. They're always on the move. It's a challenge to get them to sit still, let alone pose for a photo. Google devised a clever solution to this with its latest Google Pixel phone. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold has many unique features. One is Made You Look, which makes capturing great shots of kids easier. Let's look at how it works.

How Made You Look captures the smile

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the only device with this feature, and it's easy to see why. Made You Look uses the smaller outer screen to play a colorful animation next to the triple camera module on the back. The idea is to catch the child's eye and get them to smile naturally toward the camera.

Made You Look is also powered by machine learning, which detects when someone glances toward the outer screen. When it does, the animation changes into a flashier display, with more colors popping and movement designed to hold their attention. This feature debuted alongside the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at the August 2024 Made by Google showcase. The phone will be available in stores starting September 2024 for those eager to try it out.

Google will add licensed characters to the animation lineup

At the event, Google highlighted a lively animation featuring cheerful cartoon characters, each with unique personalities and sound effects. Google plans to keep the excitement alive by introducing licensed characters in future updates. Google is starting with Joy, the bubbly character from Pixar's Inside Out series. This means we can expect a growing lineup of beloved characters to join the fun with future updates.

How to use Made You Look

Here's how to use Made You Look when you want to take a picture of a child:

Launch the camera app on your Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Tap the button located above the camera shutter to access camera features. Select Made You Look, and you are notified that dual-screen mode is active. Browse through the animations and choose one that catches your child's attention.

Will Made You Look come to the original Pixel Fold?

Google has yet to say whether this feature will be included in the original Pixel Fold through future software updates. We're keeping our fingers crossed that they'll also bring it to the older model. Most features on Pixel devices have relied heavily on using AI for generative and post-processing.

Made You Look is a bit of a throwback in the best possible way and draws inspiration from classic photography tricks. We'd love to see a similar feature for those perfect moments with our pets. After all, they deserve the spotlight, too.