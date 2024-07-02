The Made by Google event is one of the most anticipated events in 2024, and it looks like Google is changing when it's held. In a surprising move, Google revealed that instead of hosting the event in October, it’ll bring it forward and release its next-generation Pixel devices on August 13. The company also shared a few hints and teasers, practically confirming it’ll showcase the Pixel 9 series.

There are multiple potential explanations for why this happened, but I think this is great news. Meanwhile, Google has already started teasing its new Pixel 9 series across social media and on the Google Store website, with a Roman numeral "IX" smack dab in the middle of these images. Whether you're ready or not, a new Pixel launch is just about here, and that's a good thing.

The October launch event always felt too far away

It was also after the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy Unpacked events

In the early days of Google hosting its Made by Google event, it made a lot of sense to hold it in October. After all, this was a time when many other large companies announced their products, and it was shortly after Apple's iPhone hype died down. It was a great opportunity to spice things up again with a new series of Pixel smartphones and other Google-made hardware announcements, right before entering the holiday shopping season.

But one of the main problems is that Google events were always a bit boring, especially for those of us who kept up with the news. Google’s devices would often leak months in advance, and we'd know exactly what Google was planning leading up to the main event. This made the whole waiting game even longer than it would’ve taken if Google managed to prevent the leaks.

Google couldn’t prevent the leaks, and in fact, it even leaned into them on multiple occasions. That said, to take matters back into their own hands, Google decided to provide teasers and hints about its next-generation products, often showing us real renders and photos to set expectations.

This helped, but the hype never built up to the levels of other competing brands and products.

The Made by Google event in August makes a lot of sense

The calm before the storm

Close

June through August are usually some of the quietest months in tech, as most employees and executives are on holiday and out with their families and friends. I typically refer to August as "the calm before the storm." It's not until the end of the month — or even later, into early September — that we get many new laptops, monitors, smartphones, and lots of cool and interesting releases from both big and small brands.

IFA is usually held at the beginning of September, and Apple holds its annual iPhone keynote in the middle of the month. This makes it one of the busiest times for consumers looking for tech news and those of us covering these important events and products.

However, that’s not why a summer Made by Google event makes sense — it's exposure, and a chance to compete with Apple and the iPhone on a new level. While Google does, indeed, tangle with Samsung and other Android phone makers, it’s still primarily focusing on converting Apple users to Android, specifically Pixel products and the Google ecosystem.

The August launch event enables Google to potentially draw even more iPhone users to its Pixel lineup, be it via smartphones, the tablet, the earbuds, or even the Home and Nest products. The second-generation Pixel Fold 2 (or, potentially, Pixel 9 Pro Fold) will also offer key advancements and improvements over its predecessor, taking on Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6.

It’s a smart tactic that could work in Google’s favor. It would allow the company to post exponential growth, increase its influence, and take a larger share of the extremely competitive consumer hardware department.

Key sales events shouldn’t be affected

Google has more than enough devices to sell

As we all know, Google often discounts its latest products during Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and before the holidays. While some might think the August shift could affect these sales, I think this could actually enable Google to sell its devices at their usual MSRP for longer, while retaining the same discount and other incentives for the key sales events later this year.

This might even offer Google a chance to add even more features in later Pixel Feature Drop updates, attracting more people towards the end of the year to upgrade, or switch to a Pixel.

It’s also a great time for Google to showcase its new foldable while offering more timely and up-to-date competition to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6. People like myself who are still rocking the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will likely wait a few more weeks to see what Google has been working on, giving them a real opportunity to grab attention and market share.

Ultimately, there's little downside to Google jumping ahead in the calendar for the Pixel 9's unveiling, especially if it's ready to hit store shelves. Let's just hope the company sticks to a single spot — otherwise, we might be scratching our head about the arrival of the Pixel 10 come this time next year.