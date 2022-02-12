Google has sold some pretty great hardware over the years, including Pixel phones, Home/Nest smart speakers, and the beautiful (albeit pricey) Pixelbook. Now the company is dipping its toe into smart lighting with the “dLight” lamp, but unfortunately you'll likely never be able to buy it — unless Google is signing your paychecks.

Ben Gold, a designer at Google, recently tweeted a photo of the device, and it's styled exactly the way you might imagine a lamp from Google would be. Visually, the all-white fixture looks like a modern desk lamp — a circular base with the light sitting atop a vertical post. The lamp is able to pivot up and down, so it can shine down on the desk or forward toward your face — presumably to provide improved lighting for video conferencing.

FCC docs reveal the dLight features an Assistant logo and has Wi-Fi connectivity, so we're looking at standard control via Home. While there's no RGB action, the lamp reportedly supports a number of presets and has variable color temperature (per 9to5Google).

If you’re wondering how much it'll cost Googlers to get one of these beauties on their desks, the price tag looks to be in the $170 to $180 ballpark. It's a shame the dLight will never be available to the public — it seems to be a useful gadget for those who work from home. But if you want one really badly, you can always update your resume and get yourself hired by Google — easy, peasy.

