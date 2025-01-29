If you hit the Google website, you may notice something a little different on the home page that you usually don't see. And no, we aren't talking about a minor change that some are seeing when it comes to a new color being used for the dark theme.

Today, Google is offering up a nice Doodle in celebration of the Lunar New Year. The brand goes in-depth about the Doodle on its website, providing insight into the tradition shared during this time throughout many parts of Asia (via Android Authority).

Doodles can be fun and educational

According to Google, "families decorate their freshly cleaned homes with touches of red. People light red lanterns and hang red couplets. To ward off Nian, a beast known to be afraid of loud noises, sizzles and pops of firecrackers are heard throughout the night."

Each Lunar New Year is a bit unique, as a different animal from the zodiac calendar is celebrated. As you can probably guess from the Doodle, 2025 is the year of the snake. Of course, while the Doodle looks good on its own, this one is also interactive.

Clicking on the Doodle will allow users to enjoy a game of snake collecting fruits and trying to obtain a high score. And if you're looking for something a little more intense, there's also a daily challenge that you can partake in as well.

Since this is a tradition that's celebrated across Asia, Google even created a separate Doodle to celebrate the Luna New Year in Korea. And while you may not be able to catch every Doodle that goes live on Google, the brand keeps an archive of previous ones that you can always visit.

Of course, we've also reported on some of our favorite Doodles over the past several years that you may want to take a look at.