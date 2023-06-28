Google may offer some of the best phones out there, but its main stream of revenue is advertising, which goes for both pre-roll advertisements on YouTube and targeted ads on other publications and websites. A report now claims that a big portion of video advertising displayed on other sites, not YouTube, violated Google’s own standards, which might make advertiser payments eligible for refunds.

According to a report from Adalytics, via The Wall Street Journal, about 80% of video ads playing on third-party websites are not up to Google’s self-set standards. When advertisers buy ad spaces on YouTube, they also have the option to run these same advertisements on third-party websites, where they are supposed to show up as pre-roll ads after someone clicks a video, with audio playing. Adalytics says this isn’t the case for the majority of the advertisements shown, with many instead automatically playing in a small preview window without audio in the corner of a website.

Another problem is that a lot of the ads reportedly don’t play on high-quality websites, but rather low-quality websites that “trafficked in misinformation or ‘clickbait’ content” and supposedly even piracy sites. WSJ says that it independently confirmed some of these findings, though it wasn’t able to verify that the extent of the problem is as bad as claimed by Adalytics.

The way ads are supposed to be displayed according to Google

If the allegations turn out to be true, advertisers might be eligible for refunds as per Google’s own terms, which could rank in the billions of dollars given the sheer volume of the advertising business Google is running. Advertisers pay about $100 for every 1,000 completed, non-skipped views of the ads Google sells here, while many of the ads that usually autoplay without sound are normally sold for about $5 per 1,000 views, according to the report.

Google offered a statement to WSJ, saying that the cited report “makes many claims that are inaccurate and doesn’t reflect how we keep advertisers safe” and that “as part of our brand safety efforts, we regularly remove ads from partner sites that violate our policies and we’ll take any appropriate actions once the full report is shared with us.”

Adalytics runs a browser extension in a private beta that collects data on advertisements and uses this crowd-sourced information to understand which ads are served and how relevant they are to users, aiming to improve the experience for both advertisers and consumers alike. The company states, "Long term, we want to see if we can empirically prove that the current paradigm of consumer data collection and ad-targeting needs revisiting, both for moral and business outcome reasons."

Separately, Google’s advertising business is currently under investigation in the EU, with the regulatory body concerned with the fact that Google controls and owns major businesses in the three pillars of advertising (selling, buying, and exchanging). Here, Google might even be forced to sell parts of its business if the EU ruling goes through.