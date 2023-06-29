Google has added its name to the list of contenders in the race to build the finest foldable smartphone. The tech giant's foldable flagship, the Pixel Fold, is setting its sights high, aiming to take on established brands such as Samsung. Google candidly admits that it canceled its first Pixel Fold for not meeting its standards for quality. Today, that commitment to making something truly good is manifesting in a bold and unique manner, as Google is not only competing in the foldable market but also bridging the gap between technology and culture.

The launch of the Hip Hop 50 edition of the Pixel Fold marks a significant moment in Google's foray into the foldable device market, showcasing the tech giant's reverence for hip hop culture (via 9to5Google). This release builds on Google's previous recognition of the genre, as it celebrated the 44th anniversary of hip hop in 2017 with a thematic Google Doodle.

However, this time, the tribute is far more tangible. In honor of hip hop's 50th anniversary, Google has crafted an exclusive version of the Pixel Fold, which stands as a fusion of technological innovation and cultural celebration. Dripping in exclusivity with only 400 units in existence, this special edition phone exudes a cool aesthetic. It dons an Obsidian color palette, enhanced with lustrous metallic accents. Further adding to its allure, the camera bar proudly displays a unique emblem, commemorating the golden anniversary of hip hop.

Yet, this coveted Hip Hop 50 edition of the Pixel Fold isn't available for purchase. Google is instead choosing to gift it to a select group of recipients via its #GiftFromGoogle initiative, expressing its admiration and appreciation for the influential genre.

Google's homage to hip hop extends beyond the Pixel Fold. The #GiftFromGoogle package includes a set of unique gifts: a fully functional Victrola portable record player, the Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds Pro, It's All G jewelry designed by Simone I. Smith, and a vinyl box set from Mass Appeal containing five 45 RPM records. This thoughtfully curated ensemble highlights Google's commitment to innovation while paying respect to hip hop's impactful 50-year journey.