Summary Google has signed an agreement with HTC to welcome some of Vive's engineers to its company.

The agreement between the two companies is worth $250 million.

The move will enable Google to boost its Android XR development efforts.

Google announced Android XR in December 2024, a new platform dedicated to VR headsets and AR smart glasses. To boost its efforts on this front further and speed up Android XR's development, Google has signed an agreement with HTC to welcome some HTC Vive engineers to its team.

In 2017, Google took possession of HTC's mobile business by paying $1.1 billion to bolster its Pixel development efforts. Even back then, it did not fully acquire the Taiwanese company. Instead, the agreement involved the transfer of an unspecified number of HTC employees working on Pixel phones and the relevant IPs (intellectual property) to Google.

Google is taking a similar approach this time around. In its announcement, the company says it has signed an agreement to "welcome some of the HTC VIVE engineering team to Google." The move will help boost the Android XR development. While Google did not mention the agreement amount, HTC's announcement pegs the deal to be worth $250 million.

As part of the deal, Google will also gain non-exclusive access to HTC XR's IPs. This ensures the Taiwanese company can continue developing and working on its Vive AR/VR products in the future without any restrictions.

The agreement does not mark the end of the road for HTC's Vive products. Instead, the company believes this deal will further its AR efforts and future products. After receiving all regulatory approvals, the two companies expect to complete the transaction by Q1 2025.

AR and VR headsets might be the next big thing

Google is not the only company that is heavily investing in and focusing on its AR/VR efforts. Apple started the trend with the Vision Pro, and while the $3,500 headset might not have sold in large numbers, it likely gave the company valuable insights to refine and enhance its future AR products. Apple is reportedly working on several AR headsets, including a pair of smart glasses rumored to launch in 2027.

Google is working closely with Samsung on the latter's Project Moohan headset, the first VR headset designed for Android XR. Samsung shared a glimpse of the headset in late 2024, which will launch later this year.