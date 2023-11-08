Summary Google and European carriers have written a letter to the European Commission to push for improved messaging interoperability between platforms.

Apple managed to have iMessage excluded from the EU's Digital Markets Act, but is currently under investigation, prompting Google's call for regulation.

Google argues that iMessage's popularity and revenue make it eligible for regulation, while Apple downplays its importance in the EU.

To call Google desperate in its attempts to persuade Apple to adopt RCS support within iMessage would be an understatement. For over a year now, Google's "Get the Message" campaign has tried to apply pressure through a series of pseudo-PSAs, even as Apple has all but ignored these calls for change. Today marks a new step in the cross-platform messaging battles, as Google is turning to EU regulators in an attempt to force RCS adoption — or, at the very least, some kind of improved messaging interoperability — on iOS.

As reported by the Financial Times, Google — paired up with CEOs from Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, and other major European carriers — have sent a letter to the European Commission to call for its addition to the EU's Digital Markets Act (via Android Authority). That law, which went into effect earlier this year, broadly looks to level the digital playing field by targeting specific services from companies known as "gatekeepers." Six companies have earned gatekeeper status so far, including both Google and Apple.

iMessage escaped inclusion in the first round of applications placed within the DMA's scope back in September. Apple managed to argue its way out of the EU's scope by pointing out the messaging platform's relative lack of popularity throughout Europe. That didn't stop the European Commission from opening an investigation into iMessage in September, which is set to wrap up in early 2024. Today's letter from Google is part of that investigation, as Apple's mobile rival calls for greater regulation of its messaging platform, be it through RCS adoption or other cross-platform interoperability.

Current DMA gatekeepers, as of September 2023.

Although the letter — signed by an unspecified senior vice president at Google — hasn't been released to the public, the company's arguments break down exactly as you'd expect, pointing out the shortcomings to sending basic SMS messages between Android and iOS, leaving enriched messaging exclusive to Apple products. Google and its carrier partners also make the case that iMessage falls under the DMA's two thresholds for qualification: it's operated by a company bringing in more than €7.5 billion in revenue each year and holds at least 10,000 active monthly business users in the EU.

For its part, Apple has admitted to holding more than 10,000 business users globally, all while doing everything possible to underplay its importance within the EU specifically. Frankly, it's hard to side with Apple's arguments here. iMessage's popularity in the US means it does play a role in the EU's business sector on a global level — even if those users would likely stick with popular alternatives like WhatsApp given the choice, something already included within the DMA's group. Antitrust regulators have argued iMessage contributes to Apple's annual revenue, given it's both pre-installed and exclusive to its own devices.

Still, this is a big step in Google's ongoing war to bring improved iOS interoperability to Android, something that, as Apple is certainly aware of, would primarily benefit North American users. Google recently launched both an in-depth security-focused series of infographics and a tongue-in-cheek "iPager" promo in the wake of the iPhone 15's announcement, further attempting to use public pressure to bring RCS support to iOS. This letter, however, seems to show Google's awareness that Apple won't change without regulators stepping in — after all, Tim Cook's single public comment on cross-platform messaging was to "buy your mom an iPhone."

While the European Commission denied a request for comment from the Financial Times, Apple did point to its previous statement that it "look[s] forward to explaining to the commission why iMessage is outside the scope of the DMA." Today's actions represent a big swing from Google, but only time will tell if the EU rules in its favor — and if any forced changes would even extend to regions outside Europe. Still, it wouldn't be the first time governmental pressure brought some big improvements to iPhone users.