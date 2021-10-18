Want to copy text onto your phone from somewhere out in the real world? Not sure where you can order this chocolate online? Have absolutely no clue about what this plant is you're looking at? Need help with math problems? Google Lens is ready to help with answers to all these questions. With that kind of flexibility it shouldn't be surprising that the app just hit 1 billion installs on the Play Store.

The tool was revealed at Google I/O 2017 and was exclusive to Pixel phones until it was later released as a standalone app. Despite integration as a part of the Google app on Android (also accessible via Google Assistant), users have still been flocking to get the standalone app. At least part of that could be attributed to there being an additional step to access the service. However, now that Lens has invaded the search widget, the pace of installs might finally slow down.

Either way, if you haven't given Lens a shot, it's high time you do. It can help you calculate tips, identify places of interest, translate text, and even find popular dishes on a restaurant menu for you. Heck, it's even available on iOS!

Your next Google TV remote might be built to handle all the viewers in your home A single button to swap between users

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email