Key Takeaways Google Lens now allows users to record a short video with a voice or text query for quick answers.

Results are generated through Google's AI Overviews feature in Search, and accuracy can vary sometimes.

This new feature can be accessed through the Google app or from the dedicated Lens app in the Play Store. Pixel users can also trigger Lens via the persistent search bar on the home screen.

Google Lens is a handy tool for getting quick answers about practically anything and everything you see, as well as real-time text translation, all accessible in a couple of taps. During this year's I/O dev conference, Google talked about a new Lens feature that would let users record and upload a short video while asking a relevant question about an item. This feature was then spotted in development within the Google app for Android back in June. Nearly four months have passed since then, and Google has finally flipped the switch on this minor but useful feature.

Writing on his Telegram channel, Android expert and AP contributor Mishaal Rahman revealed that the ability to record a short video with a voice or text-based query is now live in Google Lens. There aren't too many changes to the functionality since we last saw it in action in June, with users simply required to open Google Lens, tap Search with your camera, and long press the camera shutter button (magnifying glass) to start recording.

You can speak as the video is recorded or type in the text post-recording. Although this arrangement isn't ideal, it appears to be the fastest way to get info on something around you. As Rahman notes in his post, results are generated through Google’s AI Overviews, provided it's supported in your location.

Not quite perfect, but it gets the job done

Close

The feature appears to be rolling out widely, so I could try it on my Android smartphone. However, accuracy is still not a hundred percent, and it can get some things slightly off. For instance, I pulled up an Apple iPhone 11 and asked Lens what phone it was, only to be told by AI Overviews that it was the iPhone XR. However, recording a slightly longer video with all angles covered achieved the desired result.

Similarly, Rahman also points out that the smartwatch in the video above is the OnePlus Watch 2, while Lens appears to think it's the Watch 2R. But this could be down to the fact that very little of it was shown in the video, he added. Regardless of these little quirks, there's no denying that this is a handy tool to get quick answers about things or places in your surroundings. There's currently no way to ask Lens about a recorded video from your phone's media gallery.

If you own a Pixel device running the stock launcher, you will find a Google Lens icon in the persistent search bar at the bottom of the home screen. It's accessible via the Google app's search bar, too, while you can also get the Google Lens app from the Play Store app to uncomplicate things a little.