Google Lens has been with us since 2017, and people have been using it in various cool ways to simplify their lives. According to Google, the AI tool uses your phone's camera to see what you see, and gives you more information about what you see. If you can see an item or object, the tool helps you get more details about it. That's the idea behind Google Lens.

Available via the Google App on iOS and Android phones, Google Lens was initially a Pixel-exclusive tool before being rolled out to other devices via Google Photos. It is a standalone application, and you can take advantage of its features to supercharge your productivity at home, work, or school. Here is how I use Google Lens to its full potential.

6 Translate text in real time

Use it as a convenient translator