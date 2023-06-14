Google has announced and rehashed a few Lens features today. Among them is a new option to take a picture of a skin condition and use Lens to find out what it could be. The feature is also supposed to help you describe any other quirks or oddities about your body, with Google offering lines on your nails or hair loss on your head as examples.

Google describes that you can simply point your Lens camera at an unknown skin condition or take a photo and upload it to Lens. You’re then presented with a number of possible matching conditions, which you can select when you think what you see matches. The potential conditions are accompanied by images, making it easier for you to pick the most fitting one.

As mentioned before, Lens is also able to identify further body parts, so you can use it to describe problems you have with your body and get a first estimate of what it might be before you head to your doctor. In many cases, this should be faster and more straightforward than trying to google problems with words only.

Google previously launched a similar tool as a health app called DermAssist, which it introduced two years ago at Google I/O 2021. In contrast to Lens, DermAssist is marked as a so-called Class 1 Medical Device, certified by the EU. Google notes that DermAssist isn’t available in the US as it’s not FDA regulated, though. Lens seems to change that, but keep in mind that both the new Lens option and DermAssist are explicitly not a replacement for a doctor visit and only provide information, but not a diagnosis.

The tool above Google demoed at I/O 2021 was a lot more complicated than Lens

In its blog post, Google highlights seven more features, though none of them appear to be fully new. The company explains how you can point the Lens camera at buildings to learn more about them and that you can translate street signs, menus, and more with the tool. Lens can also be used to find food near you, shop for products you see, or to get step-by-step help with your homework.

Google hasn't announced when the skin condition search is going live, so we can only assume that it's rolling out over the coming weeks if it doesn't work for you already.