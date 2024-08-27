Key Takeaways Circle to Search (CtS) by Google keeps getting better with new feature additions like barcode scanning and music identification.

The tool has already expanded to Chrome, albeit with the Google Lens moniker, allowing users to reverse image search text and images.

Google is working on adding the option to save your circled queries as images on desktop. At the moment, it is unclear when the feature might become available to try.

Circle to Search (CtS) is easily one of the most updated Google features of the year. Back in January, the tech giant began rolling out the feature for the Pixel 8 series, before expanding the functionality to more devices later in the year. The feature gained instant translation capabilities April, and split screen functionality later in the same month.

Subsequently, the tool has gained features like barcode scanning, music identification, an option to share or save circled queries as images, and more.

In the meanwhile, the tool also expanded to Chrome on the web, albeit donning the Google Lens name, and not CtS. The tool lives right on your address bar, and tapping on it allows you to drag and select an image or text on your screen to reverse image search for it. At first, the tool only shows general search results for your circled query, but you have the option to narrow down focus with an "add to your search" box on the right.

We recently spotted Google tweaking the tool's UI to offer a genuine CtS-like experience, complete with a hazy multicolor full-screen overlay, and now it looks like Google is almost ready to add another Circle to Search feature to the Chrome tool.

Save your circled search queries as an image

Currently, when you trigger CtS on an Android device and circle an element, it allows you to share the circled part with a contact or save it as an image on your device. This can be done by initiating CtS → Circling an on-screen element → tapping Share on the top → and then saving or sharing the image.

On Chrome, however, Lens only allows you to extract or translate text within the circled query, with no other way to interact with it. Now, as shared by Chrome researcher @Leopeva64 on X (Twitter), Google seems to be working on similar functionality for Lens on Chrome.

The tech giant's Chrome changelog suggests that the functionality will be part of Lens' overlay. "[lensoverlay] Add mojo calls to copy and save selected region as image," reads the log. It is also clearly stated that "UI implementation will be in a separate change," indicating that the change isn't live yet, but it soon might be.