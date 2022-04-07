Google has created plenty of cool technologies that defy what we thought possible, but few have been quite as magical as Google Lens, the tool that can almost instantly identify anything in an image and turn it into a search. Regardless of how clever it may seem, Lens still can’t read our minds, or more importantly, our intentions. When it misunderstands what we wanted to search for, it might need just that little nudge in the right direction, and now Google is adding exactly that capability.

The new feature is dubbed Lens multisearch, and it allows users to fine-tune their Lens searches by adding questions, hints, or other modifications to give it a push in the right direction. All it requires is taking a photo or using an image from your gallery, just like normal, and then tapping a button to “add to your search” that gives you the opportunity to type queries of your own.

Google suggests this could be used for things like snapping a shot of a dress and adding the color “green” to see similar designs in the chosen color, or taking a picture of a plant and querying for “care instructions” to learn how to keep it alive and flourishing. Of course, you can type in as little or as much as you want, even up to full questions.

Lens multisearch has been discussed previously as an example of Google’s efforts into Multitask Unified Model (MUM), which was first presented during the Google I/O 2021 announcements. By using a complex AI model capable of understanding concepts and relevant details, Google is trying to enable search to understand the intention of users when they ask for something and provide answers that aren’t just more relevant, but possibly also extending into subjects that are hard to search for.

Google is rolling out Lens multisearch as a beta feature in the U.S., and it’s currently limited to English. As the official blog post notes, users will get the best results for product searches; which likely means multisearch isn’t quite ready to deliver on its goal of telling people how to prepare for hiking Mt. Fuji or if a particular pair of hiking boots will get the job done, but it’s still a big step up for the day-to-day use cases that made Lens so cool to begin with.

