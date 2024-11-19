Key Takeaways Google Lens can now provide real-time product information, such as price comparisons and customer reviews.

Soon, users will also be able to search for specific products directly within Google Maps and find nearby stores that carry them.

Both features will be limited to users in the US, at least upon launch.

Back in October, Google revamped its Google Shopping experience from the ground up, with a focus on using AI to surface the most relevant products and information about them. The platform can now show you an AI-generated brief about your shopping queries, akin to AI overviews, complete with an Instagram-like For You page, but for products.

Now, just in time for Black Friday, another key Google feature is set to get a shopping boost. In a new blog post today, the Mountain View, California-based tech giant announced that it is rolling out new functionality for Google Lens that will "help you make more informed decisions when you’re shopping in-store."

For reference, users can already utilize Lens to scan barcodes to discover where a product is available for purchase, shown directly within the Google Search experience. Now, Lens can even show you even more detailed information about products when you scan them in real time. Users would simply need to point their Lens camera at a product, and the tool will surface relevant information like price comparisons with other stores, customer reviews, similar products in-stock, and more.

Available starting today, but there's more to come

Close

Google's reasoning behind the feature is that it empowers shoppers to be able to make educated decisions about purchases on the spot. For instance, the tool's price comparison feature can help ensure that users are getting the best deal, while customer reviews ensure you're purchasing a reliable product.

Google indicated that the feature is available starting today on Android and iOS for beauty products, toys, and electronics "at stores of all sizes that share their local inventory with Google." It's worth noting that, at least for now, the feature is limited to US users who have enabled precise location sharing.

Elsewhere, "in the coming weeks," users should be able to run product searches directly within Maps. The tool will essentially allow users to search for specific items and view nearby stores that have them in stock. "You can search for products including home goods, electronics, clothing and more, as well as items from grocery stores or retailers," wrote Google. Akin to the new Lens feature, product searches within Maps will also be limited to users in the US upon launch.