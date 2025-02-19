Summary iOS users can now search what's on their screen directly within Chrome and the Google app using Lens, eliminating the need for screenshots.

The new feature mimics the CtS experience on Android, albeit without the trigger and the branding.

Google also announced that users should start seeing more AI Overviews withi their Lens search queries in the near future.

Google Lens is a standout tool that has taken a serious hit since Circle to Search (CtS) came around. The latter is a tool that offers an undoubtedly more streamlined experience, especially since it is easier to use and can be triggered on any screen on Android devices. However, Lens is still the more dominant tool when it comes to real-world searches, and that is mainly why the tool still averages over 20 billion visual searches per month, as highlighted by Google.

When launching Lens, the app now automatically surfaces the camera view for instant visual search of your surroundings. Previously, the app defaulted to the gallery view.

Now, in a bid to help the tool retain some of its on-screen search dominance, Lens seems to be focusing on iOS — where Circle to Search isn't an option.

As highlighted by the tech giant in a blog post today, it is introducing a new Search Screen with Google Lens tool for Chrome and the Google app on iOS, essentially mimicking CtS without the branding and the trigger.

Starting this week, iOS users globally will be able to access 'Search Screen with Google Lens' via the three-dot menu on both the Google app and Chrome, essentially eliminating the need for screenshots when attempting to analyze on-screen context via Google Lens.

The tool's UI is identical to CtS on Android, and it will allow iOS users to circle, highlight, or tap on-screen elements to run a Google Search on them — complete with the Add to search option seen on CtS.

Further, in the coming months, a Search Screen with Google Lens icon will start appearing within the address bar on Chrome and the Google app, similar to the feature's implementation on Chrome on the web.

Elsewhere, get ready to see more AI Overviews in your Lens search results, on both Android and iOS.

"Perhaps you come across an interesting-looking car and want to learn more about the strange texture on its hood. Just tap the camera icon in the Search bar to snap a photo with Lens. You’ll get an AI Overview to help you quickly make sense of what you’re looking at, along with links to helpful resources on the web," wrote the tech giant.

This is rolling out now for all Google app users in countries where AI Overviews are available. The functionality will extend to Lens searches via Chrome on desktop and mobile "soon."